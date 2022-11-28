Cyber Monday Deals – Get Motorola Edge+ for $499

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new flagship for this season’s sale, now could be the time to do it! However, we already have a week-long Black Friday Sale where we can see a lot of products being sold at a huge discount, but if you failed to notice out on buying these latest products for this sale, don’t worry because you have another chance to get your hands on this flagship smartphone for this Cyber Monday Sale 2022.

Motorola Edge+ – What does it feature?

Before we get to the deal, let’s take a closer look at this flagship’s specifications. When you first open the package of this smartphone, you will see that the front side has a larger screen.

This is a larger screen that is 6.7 inches in size and has a maximum resolution of FHD+. Furthermore, the panel utilized in this smartphone was supplied by Samsung, which is well-recognized for offering high-quality displays to its customers.

With this display, you can experience deeper blacks and richer colors, as well as exceptional clarity straight out of the box. This smartphone display also has a quicker refresh rate of 144Hz and a touch rate of 360Hz. Additionally, it will enable HDR10+ certification. You may enjoy the stereo speakers on the speaker side, which are capable of providing the greatest multimedia experience for its consumers.

When it comes to internals, Motorola appears to have made no such compromises! The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm flagship chipset dubbed the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, which is combined with quicker RAM and storage.

Moving on to the camera, the smartphone’s back side contains a primary 50MP sensor, as well as a 50MP Ultra Wide Angle sensor and a conventional depth sensor. A larger 60MP sensor will be installed on the front.

Concerning the battery, we will see a larger battery with 4800 mAH capacity, and this battery can be charged with a faster-wired charging of up to 30W, and this smartphone also supports wireless charging at 15W speed.

NOTE: The smartphone does support the faster 68W charging but with the box, you will only get a 25W charging brick.

This smartphone is available in two color options including Cosmos Blue and Stardust White.

Motorola Edge+ – Black Friday Deals

This was everything about the Motorola Edge+ smartphone’s specifications. If you want to buy this smartphone, the good news is that you can purchase it for as little as $499 during the Cyber Monday Sale.

Given that this flagship smartphone was introduced at a premium price of $999, this may be a terrific deal for you to consider. You’re receiving a 50% discount here, so this is unquestionably a good offer. You buy this smartphone with this link.