Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red cuts off sales in Russia and Belarus

CD Projekt Red, the developer of popular games such as Cyberpunk 2077 and the operator of the GOG store based in Poland, has decided to stop selling its products in Russia and Belarus.

The approximate cumulative proportion of Russia and Belarus in CD PROJEKT RED product sales and sales revenues generated in the GOG.COM segment during the past 12-month period was 5.4 percent and 3.7 percent, respectively,” the business calculated in a report to investors.

“In light of the Russian military invasion in our neighboring country of Ukraine, until further notice the CD PROJEKT Group has made the decision to halt all sales of our games to Russia and Belarus,” the company said on Twitter. “Today, we begin working with our partners to suspend digital sales and cease physical stock deliveries of CD PROJEKT Group products, as well as all games distributed on the GOG platform, to the territories of Russia and Belarus.”

CD Projekt Red has joined Apple in putting a complete halt to sales in Russia. In response to Russia’s invasion, many other firms have changed their products and services, including Spotify deleting content from state-backed Russian media, Facebook no longer recommending Russian state media globally, and EA eliminating Russian teams from its FIFA and NHL games.

Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s vice prime minister, has urged gaming companies throughout the world to take action against Russia. Fedorov requested that “all game development companies and esports platforms” “temporarily stop the participation of Russian and Belorussian teams and gamers in all international esports events and cancel all international events held on the territory of Russia and Belarus” in a letter sent out on March 2nd.