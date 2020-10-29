Cyberpunk 2077 developers get death threats on game’s delay

Cyberpunk 2077, one of the most anticipated games of 2020, was set to release on 19th November. But now the company has announced that it has to delay the launch till 10th of December. The recently announced delay was the 3rd time for the game. The delay also drove the stock prices down by 5.25% in the Warsaw stock exchange.

People’s comments on the delay

People have also definitely shown their disappointment regarding the delay online. Some puns were made about how COVID vaccines might come before the game while some said the game is bound to be delayed till 2077. But among all, there were the most disappointed gamers of the bunch that even went to the lengths of giving death threats to devs.

A senior developer at CD Projekt that have been developing the game tweeted, “I understand you’re feeling angry, disappointed and want to voice your opinion about it.”However, sending death threats to the developers is absolutely unacceptable and just wrong. We are people, just like you.”