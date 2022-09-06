Cyberpunk 2077 Reveals Phantom Liberty Expansion

Cyberpunk 2077 has finally revealed its first expansion titled Phantom Liberty. The Phantom Liberty expansion will be a massive new story campaign set in the cyberpunk world of Night City, a sprawling metropolis where crime is rampant, the future is bleak, and everything is just a little bit broken. You’ll play as V, who has a new mission to do, new people to meet and Johnny Silverhand is making a return as well.

The Phantom Liberty expansion is a new story-driven expansion for Cyberpunk 2077. It takes place in the Pacifica region and players will be able to explore the new neighborhoods, characters, and quests. It also includes new quests, enemies, and vehicles. The expansion will be available for purchase on all platforms (PS4, Xbox One, PC). The Phantom Liberty expansion will be coming to Cyberpunk 2077 in 2023.

Along with the release of the teaser CDPR also released Patch 1.6 for Cyberpunk with the much-needed fixes and new weapons and quests. The update also introduced cross-progression, some new filters in photo mode, new melee weapons and some gameplay elements. Along with the new patch comes the free Edgerunner DLC which will feature content from the new show Cyberpunk: Edgerunners which also released its English dub cast.

David — Zack Aguilar

Lucy — Emi Lo

Maine — William C Stephens

Dorio — Marie Westbrook

Kiwi — Stephanie Wong

Pilar — Ian James Corlett

Rebecca — Alex Cazares

Falco — Matthew Mercer

Gloria — Gloria Garayua

Ripperdoc — Borge Etienne

Faraday — Giancarlo Esposito

I, V, do solemnly swear that I shall faithfully serve the New United States of America. Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – coming in 2023.#Cyberpunk2077 #PhantomLiberty pic.twitter.com/UveFE17CBx — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) September 6, 2022

The Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty expansion is a new story-driven campaign that will be released next year. As per some reports, it may be the only story expansion CyberPunk 2077 will be getting as it is based on RedEngine and the studio is switching to Unreal Engine 5 for future development. In a new partnership with Epic CDPR has announced that the new Witcher game will also be based on UE5.

CD Projekt Red has a history of creating successful games like The Witcher series and Cyberpunk 2077. The release of Cyberpunk didn’t go ahead as planned and it was disastrous. It got so messy that PlayStation had to remove the game from its store altogether (it is back now). The folks at CDPR have been working hard for almost 2 years now to fix the game and make Cyberpunk the way it was intended. The devs have been constantly releasing patches, fixing the bugs, and adding content that was meant to be at launch.