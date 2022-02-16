Cyberpunk 2077 Runs Next-Gen Gameplay On PS5 And Xbox Series X

On Tuesday morning, CD Projekt Red officially released the next-gen Cyberpunk 2077 version for PS5 and Xbox Series X. CD Projekt Red has previously stated that a full remake of Cyberpunk 2077 for PS5 and Xbox Series X will be available in the first half of 2022. An announcement has revealed that Cyberpunk 2077 will have a “free trial” on next-gen consoles.

In a new thread, CD Projekt RED confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077s update 1.5 is coming to all platforms soon and will add support for Xbox Series X/S and PS5. Owners of last-gen Cyberpunk 2077 will also be interested in patch 1.5, thanks to the massive content release CD Projekt Red brings to its open-world shooter.

While it may not be noticeable from the gameplay shown in the two videos, Cyberpunk 2077s patch 1.5 will bring major changes to the overall experience. Two videos have been posted for Cyberpunk 2077’s next-gen update, although the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S videos aren’t exactly perfect if only to show they’re standalone playthroughs rather than sandboxed graphics. For the most part, Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S will feel familiar to Cyberpunk 2077 gamers of the past, only with more impressive graphics than on PS4 and Xbox One.

Below you can check out gameplay for the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions, a trailer for the patch’s launch, and a handy chart showing which platforms are getting what. Along with the latest generation releases, patch 1.5 includes updates for all platforms including PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia. Patch 1.5 is about 50GB on Microsoft, PS4, and PC. Separate videos show graphical differences between the latest and current consoles, although please note that CD Projekt Red plans to release a more substantial update for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game in 2022 along with a host of bug fixes and some DLC.

PS5 owners will need to manually download patch 1.5 from the PlayStation Store and they will be able to transfer one of their save files. Please note that since the next-generation version has a different SKU, backward compatible PS5 trophies will not be carried over. I hope things will be a lot easier for PlayStation 5 and Series X/S players. The question on the minds of Cyberpunk 2077 players is whether CD Projekt Red will do well enough in patch 1.5 to be worth upgrading or buying Cyberpunk 2077 again for next-gen consoles.

For those looking for the best performance in Night City, CD Projekt Reds promises ambiance, busy streets, higher AO settings, and respectable resolution, be sure to check out Quality Mode in Xbox Series X Cyberpunk 2077s, but maybe a proper next-gen version could provide tighter locking here as well. At the same time, the reality is that its 30fps quality mode is far from the beaten track, with the PlayStation 5 sticking to 60fps where the Xbox Series X drops off sharply.

No doubt further optimizations are needed across the board, especially on the latest generation of Xbox platforms, but stability aside, Cyberpunk 2077’s graphics and performance have remained relatively unchanged on the new wave of consoles since launch. Its initial launch was infamous for its bugs and crashes, but the problems are getting resolved.

Before we focus on the progress of the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, which are essentially next-gen codebases running with strategic improvements on the latest consoles, it’s worth discussing the Xbox Series S, which continues to offer good features for the machine in its Xbox Series S price range. With its next-gen counterpart, the PS5 version of Cyberpunk 2077s now has a whopping 99.98GB, while the Xbox has a slightly more comfortable 86.44GB.