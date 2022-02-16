Dying Light 2 Releases Free Authority Pack DLC

Techland, The developers of Dying Light 2 have released the first free downloadable DLC with a set of powers, equipping players with Peacekeeper equipment to help keep the peace. The first free DLC will include both an armor set and a weapon themed to the Peacekeeper faction, and it’s clearly different from what survivors in Dying Light 2 will be wearing.

Techland previously announced this release as part of a post-launch roadmap where players will receive a set of free and paid DLC to keep Dying Light 2 Stay Human running and help you in a variety of ways. As for when you can pick up the items, Techland notes at the end of the trailer that the first pack is available for pickup starting February 14.

Techland is wishing everyone a Happy Valentine’s Day with this release and the game’s downloadable content is a treat for players. The developers have already detailed the first few months of post-release updates, including the first-ever story DLC, which will be released in June. Going forward, Techland plans to release two sets of challenges in March and May, the mutated infection event in April, and the first story DLC in June. This year alone, players can look forward to a slew of new challenges in March, and a mutated infection event in April.

It is not known exactly when the next two parts will be available. There are no release dates for the second and third parts of the package yet. It’s not yet clear when the rest will drop, but given that they’re all minor cosmetics tied to the first pack, we can safely assume very soon.

