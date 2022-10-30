Cyberpunk 2077 Steam Reviews Reach 90% Positive

On Steam, Cyberpunk 2077 has now reached 90% Positive Reviews, for the first time since its release almost two years ago. Now CD Projekt RED has yet another reason to celebrate: Cyberpunk 2077 has crossed the 90 percent-positive mark on Steam over the past 30 days. Cyberpunk 2077 had a very disastrous launch, player numbers were down, but with an adaptation that brought fire, it is once again popular, with sales exceeding 20 million copies.

The game’s Steam reviews are consistently either negative or mixed, but it seems new buyers don’t seem to be having any issues with the game’s current release. While that total, including all the prior scores, remains largely positive at 77%, the latest reviews are up to 90%. In other words, Cyberpunk 2077’s latest review is buoyed by a recent update, an announcement about the major expansion, Phantom Freedom, and the release of the Cyberpunk Edgerunners anime series. After releasing a stable update and major bug-fixing attempts from the CDPRs developer team, Cyberpunk 2077 feels like an entirely new game.

A recent 50%-off promotion (PS24.99, down from PS49.99) has seen Cyberpunk 2077 rocket into the number two spot on Steam’s best-selling games chart just below Football Manager 2022 and has generated an abundance of positively-reviewed reviews recently posted by players.

Edgerunner is great on Netflix, but it is not responsible for that result, but it is responsible for getting people playing Cyberpunk 2077 post-patch 1.6, which was a culmination of the many, many patches that preceded61.5 that fixed some of the biggest problems with the game.