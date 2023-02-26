Cyberpunk 2077 Survival Mod: A New Reason to Explore Night City

Cyberpunk 2077 has been updated numerous times, but players still find it lacking in ways to justify replaying the game. The game’s Lifepath system, which allows players to choose different backgrounds for their character, has little impact on the gameplay beyond the first 30 minutes. Additionally, different endings can be obtained by simply reloading a save file before reaching the point of no return. However, a new mod by a fan named Di Crash may provide players with a new reason to explore Night City.

The Survival System mod by Di Crash adds a new level of difficulty to Cyberpunk 2077. It introduces hunger, thirst, and energy meters that players must keep in check. If V, the player character, fails to maintain their health, they will accumulate negative status effects such as decreased health regeneration, jump height, item capacity, and stamina.

On the mod page, it is evident that Di Crash’s survival mode features new user interface elements to help players track their character’s needs. The mod also rebalances the game’s food and drink system, increasing the cost of certain items to reflect their importance in the game’s new survival mechanics. While this may be frustrating to some, it makes sense as the game was not designed to require food and drink.

Although the mod has only been available for two days, it has already been downloaded nearly 700 times and received a lot of positive feedback. The mod stands out from others due to its comprehensive overhaul of all consumables in the game. It gives them different status effects than those seen in the base game, such as alcohol slowing the player’s movement speed and lowering their accuracy.

Di Crash plans to update the mod further, but even in its current state, it provides a great way to give players a new challenge in their next playthrough. Players can combine it with the hardest difficulty setting for an even more intense experience. It may even keep them busy until the release of the story expansion, Phantom Liberty, later this year.

In conclusion, Cyberpunk 2077’s Survival System mod by Di Crash offers players a new reason to explore Night City. The mod adds a new layer of difficulty to the game by introducing hunger, thirst, and energy meters that players must keep in check. Failing to maintain their character’s health results in negative status effects, making the game more challenging. The mod also rebalances the game’s food and drink system, giving consumables different status effects that affect gameplay. While the mod is relatively new, it has already received positive feedback and is worth trying for players looking for a new challenge.