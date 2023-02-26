How To get the Rift Service from the Vault in Fortnite

As Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 approaches its end, so does the Most Wanted event. Players only have a few days left to complete the event’s quests and earn their rewards before the update v.23.50 downtime begins. The final stage of the Most Wanted event, Clean Getaway, requires players to get inside a Cold Blooded vault and call a Rift Service to get them out quickly. In this article, we will guide players on how to get the Rift Service from inside the vault.

To begin, players must have collected all the other Cold Blooded Medallions before attempting the final Clean Getaway quests. They must take down a Cold Blooded Boss to get the vault’s keycard as there is no other way to open it. Once inside the vault, players will be greeted with tons of loot, but they must focus on finding the computer terminal. Interacting with the terminal will allow players to purchase the Rift Service for 350 gold bars. If players are low on gold bars, they can harvest the literal stacks of gold scattered throughout the vault and destroy them to collect gold bars.

It’s important to note that the Rift Service can only be called once inside the vault, so players must ensure that they’ve completed all necessary tasks before activating it. Upon using the Rift Service, players will be teleported to a random location on the map. The teleportation effect also removes any negative effects such as being trapped in the storm, so it’s a quick and easy way to get out of sticky situations.

Clean Getaway is the fifth and final part of the Most Wanted event. Completing all seven Clean Getaway missions will reward players with the last Cold Blooded Medallion they need to unlock the Solid Skull back bling. This reward is only available until February 28, so players must act quickly if they want to claim it. Once obtained, players will have until the end of Chapter 4 Season 1 to complete additional Progress the Bling quests and unlock exclusive alternative styles.

The Most Wanted event’s quests and rewards are centered around a heist theme, with each part representing different stages of the heist. Players begin with Intel and Recon, then progress to Going in Loud, Going in Quiet, and finally Cracking the Vault before reaching Clean Getaway. The heist update added fun mechanics that mixed things up, and many members of the Fortnite community enjoyed them.

