Tesla, the renowned electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, has finally unveiled the pricing and delivery details of its much-awaited Cybertruck, marking a significant shift in the EV pickup truck market. However, the announcement was met with mixed reactions, as reflected in Tesla’s shares falling 2% in extended trading after closing off 1.6% at $240.08.

At the heart of the discussion is Cybertruck’s pricing. Initially estimated by CEO Elon Musk in 2019 to be around $40,000, the actual prices have significantly exceeded these early predictions.

The Cybertruck’s highest performance variant, the ‘Cyberbeast,’ along with the all-wheel drive trim, is set to start at an estimated $80,000 and will be available next year. The more affordable rear-wheel drive version, with a starting price of about $61,000, is slated for release in 2025.

Jessica Caldwell, head of insights at auto research firm Edmunds, commented on the Cybertruck’s market appeal, noting that it targets “definitely a wealthier clientele that can afford the price point and they want something that is unique and quirky.” This pricing strategy may limit the Cybertruck’s accessibility, especially in a market where interest rates are rising.

The Cybertruck had garnered significant interest in 2019, drawing over a million reservation holders who put down $100 deposits. However, with the updated pricing and a new deposit of $250, it remains to be seen how this enthusiasm will translate into actual sales.

Entering a market two years behind schedule, the Cybertruck faces stiff competition from established players like Ford’s F150 Lightning, Rivian Automotive’s R1T, and General Motors’ Hummer EV. The pricing of these competitors, with Rivian’s R1T starting at $73,000 and the F-150 Lightning at about $50,000, places Tesla in a challenging position.

The launch of the Cybertruck is critical for Tesla, not just for its reputation as an innovative vehicle maker but also for generating sales amid softening EV demand and rising competition. Musk has tempered investor expectations, citing production ramp-up challenges and stating that it would take a year to 18 months for the Cybertruck to become a significant cash flow contributor.

In terms of performance, the Cybertruck’s longest-range version is estimated to drive 340 miles, extendable to 470 miles with a “range extender.” This falls short of Musk’s 2019 claim of a 500-mile range. Analysts have expressed skepticism about the range, especially given Tesla’s history of vehicles falling short of range estimates in real-world driving.

Musk’s goal for Tesla is to reach a production rate of roughly 250,000 Cybertrucks a year by 2025, a target that remains ambitious given the current landscape.

The Cybertruck’s durability was also a topic of interest. During its 2019 reveal, a demonstration of the truck’s “armor glass” window using a metal ball famously backfired when the window shattered. In a recent event, a baseball was thrown at the Cybertruck window, which successfully withstood the impact, perhaps indicating improvements in design and durability.

In conclusion, Tesla’s Cybertruck enters the market with high expectations and a hefty price tag. Its success will depend on its ability to compete with established EV pickups and meet the high standards set by Tesla’s previous models. As the EV market continues to evolve, the Cybertruck represents a bold step by Tesla, but only time will tell if it can live up to the hype and expectations.