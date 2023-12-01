The classic sensation of Azeroth is brought back with World of Warcraft Classic, complete with its difficult quests, dungeons, and, of course, the legendary Warlock class. Of all the demon allies that Warlocks can summon, the Voidwalker is the most powerful tank and devoted comrade. We’ll examine the procedures needed to call upon and control the Voidwalker’s power in World of Warcraft Classic in this guide.

Section I: Levelling Up: The Initial Step Towards Authority

Prior to acquiring a Voidwalker, your Warlock needs to level up to level 10. Reaching this goal enables you to discover how to call forth and summon your very first demonic companion. To swiftly get to this important level, level up your Warlock through missions, mob grinding, and exploration.

Section II: See Your Trainer: Acquiring the Custom

It’s time to see your class trainer after you reach level 10. Find the Warlock trainer in the capital city of your faction, either Orgrimmar for the Horde or Stormwind for the Alliance. Learn the spell for “Summon Voidwalker” by speaking with the trainer. The secret to summoning your demonic minion is this spell.

III. The Demon Trainer’s Request: The Search for the Voidwalker

Now that you have the ‘Summon Voidwalker’ spell in your repertoire, you need to complete a mission that your Warlock trainer has given you. Once you’ve mastered the summoning spell, you can usually access the Demon Trainer’s Request task. Your trainer will lead you to a place where you can carry out an exercise that will strengthen your demonic connection.

Section IV: Collecting the Required Elements: Soul Shards and Sacrifice

In order to summon a Voidwalker, there are a few necessary ingredients. Warlocks can get a Soul Shard, a special item, by casting the ‘Drain Soul’ spell on a vanquished foe. Before attempting to summon your Voidwalker, make sure you have a few Soul Shards in your inventory.

Section V: Carrying Out the Ceremony: Presenting the Voidwalker

Now that you have all the necessary parts and have finished the Demon Trainer’s Request quest, you can carry out the ceremony and call forth your Voidwalker. To summon a demonic companion from the Twisting Nether, right-click the ‘Summon Voidwalker’ spell in your spellbook, choose an open spot, and wait as your demonic companion appears.

Section VI: Conquering the Voidwalker: Tasks and Capabilities

Well done, you have a Voidwalker at your side now! Learn the instructions and skills of this strong companion to get the most out of it. In combat, the Voidwalker is skilled at tanking, deflecting the enemy’s focus from you. Try with different tactics and commands to see what works best for it in different scenarios.

In summary:

For Warlocks, obtaining the Voidwalker in World of Warcraft Classic signifies the start of a strong alliance with a formidable demonic ally. Utilise the evil powers at your disposal, fulfil the required quests, and adhere to their instructions. In the World of Warcraft Classic universe, you’ll grow even more powerful as you travel through Azeroth with your Voidwalker at your side.