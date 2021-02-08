D is for Dogecoin! says Elon Musk on Twitter

6:43 AM, 8 February 2021 Elon Musk tweets, “D is for Dogecoin! Instructional video.” and the price of the currency booms again. He also embedded a hilarious Youtube video in the tweet showing Dogecoin’s creation and its journey to the moon. Dogecoin’s price is skyrocketing, and it is already nearing the all-time high it made a few days back.

D is for Dogecoin!

From the time when Dogecoin was created and how it has been chasing other cryptocurrency is the main base of the video. I cannot describe how funny but intriguing the video is at least for all hardcore investors and fans. The ending of the video shows Dogecoin coming right up from a hole in the Earth and reaching the moon while Reddit bids farewell to the planet’s future currency. Don’t bash me here you never know what’s going to happen 10 years down the line.

Rocketing prices of the people’s currency

Twitter and Reddit have been bombarding with hilarious tweets about Dogecoin. And the funny part is people are investing in the meme currency. People have been replying to Elon’s tweets about Doge and showing their support and profits they have made. A Twitter user replied to the “D is for Dogecoin!” tweet saying he is giving $5,000 to a lucky person, who likes, retweets and follows him.

Giving away $5,000 to a lucky person just like retweet and follow pic.twitter.com/0W6dirS0TE — Oman (@ItsOman_) February 8, 2021

At the same time, there are also many who think that this is just Elon trolling the public. But nothing can beat the fact that Elon makes Dogecoin get much closer to the moon with every tweet. In the last week, the cryptocurrency has almost tripled. I am not an investment advisor, but putting some money in the cryptocurrency right now doesn’t seem to be a bad idea.

What do you think about Dogecoin’s future? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you support “D is for Dogecoin” make sure to share this article so that everyone else knows about it.

Also Read: Bitcoin crosses $40,000: Is it going to the moon?