Vanguard Announces Cash Distributions for the Vanguard ETFs

Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. today announced the final March 2022 cash distributions for certain Vanguard ETFs, listed below, that trade on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Unitholders of record on March 22, 2022, will receive cash distributions payable on March 29, 2022. Details of the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Vanguard ETF® TSX

Ticker

Symbol Distribution

per Unit ($) CUSIP ISIN Payment

Frequency Vanguard U.S. Dividend Appreciation Index ETF VGG 0.183425 92206F105 CA92206F1053 Quarterly Vanguard U.S. Dividend Appreciation Index ETF (CAD-hedged) VGH 0.142995 92206E108 CA92206E1088 Quarterly Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF VDU 0.009602 92206W108 CA92206W1086 Quarterly Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF (CAD-hedged) VEF 0.020859 92207G102 CA92207G1028 Quarterly Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap Index ETF VEE 0.064238 92205X107 CA92205X1078 Quarterly

