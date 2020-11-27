Data of 2.8 lakh WhiteHat Jr students and teachers leaked

Data leaks have become more frequent than ever, and now the data of 2.8 lakh WhiteHat Jr students and teachers have been compromised. According to some reports, the Byjus-owned startup had many bugs that caused the entire problem. We also know that the Byjus reported that WhiteHat is very vigilant about security and follows data security laws. And the company says that they have identified all the vulnerabilities and fixed all the bugs.

About WhiteHat Jr

WhiteHat Jr was founded in 2018 by Mr Karan Bajaj and aimed to provide coding lessons to kids between 6-14 years of age. The platform was not very famous until recently, when its new ad about “Chintu getting paid for making an app” went viral. Though, the ad received a lot of backlashes but as rightly said, there is nothing as negative marketing and now we all know about the platform.

The company was recently acquired by Edtech giant BYJUS for $300 million. And now the company has faced a lot of criticism recently. In fact the company has sued a critic and filed a defamation case. Som, if you consider all this, then the timing of the data leak is going to be another huge setback for the company.

More about the data leak

Though rumours suggest that the data leak has happened, the company’s official statement says that no such breach has occurred. But the company says they are continuing their investigation to reconfirm that all user data is safe. The leak was first reported by a researcher who said that the data of 2.8 lakh users were exposed. This was due to a bug at the company’s server-side.

As per the researcher, the back end of the company’s server was left unattended, which allowed access from external sources. The personal data of the users included their name, age, gender, user ids, profile photos, progress report and parents name. This is not the first time that the company has suffered a data leak. Even last month, the personal details of users were leaked.

Data leaks are becoming so frequent that I don’t understand why companies are not taking the necessary steps in advance to prevent such things from happening. Well, it is going to be a huge problem for users in general if companies don’t stay vigilant. What are your thoughts on the Data of 2.8 lakh WhiteHat Jr students and teachers? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative do like and share it with your friends.

