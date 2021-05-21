USA’s biggest dating apps including Tinder, Bumble and more are now encouraging users to get vaccinated for coronavirus a.k.a. COVID-19. White House is aiming for 70% of citizens to get their vaccination done before the 4th of July and dating apps are now enlisted in this mission, says report.

The most popular dating platforms including Match, Tinder, Bumble, OKCupid, Plenty of Fish services, Badoo, BLK and Hinge are now encouraging users to get vaccinated by offering several premium features and a promise of getting more matches.

Dating apps are giving American citizens another reason to Swipe Right and they should not blow it. As mentioned, there are several perks that these dating platforms are offering their users to encourage COVID-19 vaccination, ranging from premium features unlocked for vaccinated users, badges that show vaccinated status of users on their profile and verified resource links from where non-vaccinated users can get their vaccination.

The intent behind this partnership between the United States government and dating apps is clear and evident to everyone- GET YOURSELF VACCINATED AT ANY COST!

However, features will definitely vary by application. For instance, Tinder is offering to unlock premium features to vaccinated users, incorporating resource links and also adding some pro-vaccine profile stickers as mentioned in a report by The Verge.

OKCupid on the other hand is offering its promise that vaccinated users will get 14% more matches than usual. Some dating platforms are also offering users to filter matches by vaccination status- “Vaccinated”, “Partially Vaccinated”, “Not yet vaccinated” and “Prefer not to say.”

Will you date a person who is not vaccinated?

Anyway, Hinge is offering normally paid apps for free to users who get vaccinated. One way or another, these dating platforms are encouraging users to get jabbed as soon as possible.

Badoo and Bumble are offering vaccination profile badges that show if they are vaccinated or not. These apps are also offering complimentary premium credit to vaccinated users, says a report by The Verge.

Tinder already has a system in place to check if users are actually vaccinated or not as it has been offering vaccination features for some time now. Other platforms are most likely to follow the same verification system to differentiate between vaccinated and non-vaccinated users before unlocking their premium range of features for vaccinated dating app users.

Do you think this initiative will make a difference in the vaccination status of America? Currently, about 38% of people are fully vaccinated in the United States and about 48% of citizens have received one dose of vaccination.