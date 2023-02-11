David Guetta used AI to deepfake Eminem vocals for new song

David Guetta has apparently used AI to take matters into his own hands after failing to get a suitable collaboration with Eminem on his own. At a recent performance, the top DJ/producer demonstrated the capabilities of the technology by playing a brief excerpt from a brand-new song with deepfake vocals that uncannily resembled the Detroit rapper.

Guetta shared a clip from the performance in a tweet with the words, “Let me introduce you to… Emin-AI-em.” The unreleased song’s beginning contains a voice that eerily resembles Eminem’s. It states, “This is the future rave sound,” it says. “I’m getting awesome and underground.” The resemblance to Em’s actual voice is uncanny.

David Guetta explained how he was able to deepfake Eminem

In the latter portion of the video, Guetta explained how he was able to deepfake Eminem. “Eminem, bro! This is something I made as a joke, and it worked so well, I could not believe it,” he said. “I discovered those websites about AI — basically, you can write lyrics in the style of any artist you like. So I typed, ‘write a verse in the style of Eminem about the future rave.’ And I went to another AI website that can recreate the voice. I put the text in that and played the record, and people went nuts.”

Although Guetta stressed that he is “clearly not releasing it commercially,” this does not relieve him of the ethical implications of deepfaking another artist’s voice. Anyone in the audience that night could have been duped into thinking David Guetta, and Eminem collaborated on a song, and it’s quite obvious that Em was completely unaware of what was happening.

ChatGPT has become more powerful and now even singers are using it

Guetta isn’t exactly known for carefully considering his options. He reworked George Floyd’s “I Have a Dream” speech as a house tune in June 2020 in memory of Martin Luther King Jr. ChatGPT has become more popular than ever, making AI more available than before. However, imitations of Jerry Seinfeld and Nick Cave’s work made by AI have yet to win over either of them. A fictional rapper named FN Meka, who used the N-word in artificial intelligence-generated lyrics, caused Capitol Records to fail last year.

Ahead of the BRIT Awards with Mastercard, David Guetta has been voted Producer of the Year. The renowned French DJ and producer, who will perform at the awards show at The O2 in London with Becky Hill and Ella Henderson and who is also nominated for International Song of The Year for his collaboration with Bebe Rexha on “I’m Good (Blue),” has been announced as the winner of the prestigious honour.