After massive layoffs, Elon Musk is now getting rid of pricey software that employees uses

According to the press, the company’s top engineer was let go by Twitter CEO Elon Musk due to his diminishing reach. Reportedly, Musk kept his account private for one day last week to explore if that would enhance the size of his audience. The move was made in response to complaints from numerous well-known right-wing accounts that Musk interacts with regarding Twitter’s recent changes reducing their reach.

Musk assembled a group of engineers and advisors in a room at Twitter’s headquarters on Tuesday in search of solutions. According to many sources with firsthand knowledge of the meeting, he said, “This is ridiculous.” “I have more than 100 million followers, and I’m only getting tens of thousands of impressions.”

According to the story, “One of the company’s two remaining principal engineers offered a possible explanation for Musk’s declining reach: just under a year after the Tesla CEO made his surprise offer to buy Twitter for $44 billion, public interest in his antics is waning.”

Elon Musk is unhappy with the engineers

Employees displayed a Google Trends chart and internal data about Musk’s account engagement. They told him that in April last year, Musk’s search popularity had reached its “peak,” as indicated by a score of “100.” Previously, engineers investigated if Musk’s reach had been deliberately constrained, but they could not uncover evidence that the algorithm was prejudiced against him. “You’re fired, you’re fired”, Musk warned the engineer after not taking the news well.

A current employee claims that Musk, unhappy with the engineers’ present work, has instructed staff to track how often his tweets are suggested. In the meantime, the microblogging service experienced a worldwide outage on Thursday, affecting users in India as well, and it appears that an employee destroyed data for an internal programme that regulates Twitter usage rates.

Musk is dumping pricey software

Now Musk is taking a different step as he is dumping the pricey software that the employees use at Twitter. The question arises of how Musk will alone run such a big tech firm. Earlier, he fired almost half of the employees on Twitter, and he is also dumping the software that works as an assistant while working. Everyone wonders if Twitter is going in the right direction under Musk’s directorship. Musk’s this step can be considered as another step in cost cutting.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, appears upset about the direction the social media site is taking. Twitter has introduced new capabilities, but users claim that audience engagement with their tweets is declining. Similar problems affect Musk, and the technical team doesn’t have any solutions. An engineer was fired because the worker needed help to respond to Musk’s questions regarding the decline in Twitter engagement and likes.