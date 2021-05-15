DaVinci IQ vs DaVinci IQ2 – Pros and cons

Among the best and most expensive types of portable vaporizers are the DaVinci IQ and DaVinci IQ2. They are the most sought-after and ideal vaporizers for individuals who want to experience vaping like never before. The DaVinci IQ2 is the successor of the DaVinci IQ.

This device has always kept the standard of vaping high and is designed for the best vaping experience one could possibly have. DaVinci IQ2 is considered one of the best vaporizers available in the market today, and there is a good reason why. Let us look at the features the DaVinci IQ2 has to offer in comparison to the DaVinci IQ.

1) Long-lasting battery

Both of these vaporizers have amazing batteries which are detachable. These batteries can be charged through a micro USB charger, and charging takes only 4 hours for a complete charge from 0% to 100%. If we look at the DaVinci IQ and the DaVinci IQ2 comparison with respect to battery life, then obviously DaVinci IQ2 has better and greater battery life. It has better insulation which reduces heat loss thus increases battery life.

2) Large Bowl size and efficient heating system

Both of these vaporizers use conduction as their method of heating. The bowl size is also large, which holds between 0.2-0.5 grams and is made out of ceramic material. The DaVinci IQ2 is more advanced because it has concrete pads that attract waxes and resins, thus enhancing the productivity and efficiency of the device.

3) They are easy to use

Both the devices are super easy to use and have similar settings. However, the DaVinci IQ2 has certain advanced and upgraded features. The IQ2 has an O ring which makes it easy to clean the device and in less time. It also has dose controlling software and an inbuilt system. But it is difficult to understand the dose controlling system in the first go. It takes time to learn to control the dose controlling system, but it is totally worth it in the end.

4) High-quality vapor

Both the vaporizers provide amazing quality vapor, but the vapor quality of DaVinci IQ2 is greater because of the advances made to the airflow. You can adjust the airflow. The mouthpiece of the DaVinci IQ2 has larger holes which increase airflow and reduce the chances of blockage.

5) Portable

The DaVinci IQ2 is smaller and more compact in size as compared to its predecessor. They have an elegant and sleek design and are portable. But because they give off a strong flavor, they can be noticed by surrounding people.

6) User friendly

Both of these vaporizers are best for people who enjoy inhaling large portions of the herb. The DaVinci IQ2 offers more control. This makes it better for medical patients or people who have an issue controlling their dose.

The bottom line

When we compare the DaVinci IQ and DaVinci IQ2, it is apparent that the successor is much more advanced and offers more features. It comes at a greater cost, but it is totally worth the money. It has greater performance, better battery, better productivity, and offers greater quality vapor which makes the vaping experience amazing. If you are looking for a durable, portable, high-quality vaporizer, then look no further. DaVinci IQ2 is just what you need.