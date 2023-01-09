Dead Space Remake Pre-Orders Include Free Steam Copy of Dead Space 2

Dead Space fans have a lot to look forward to in 2023 with the highly anticipated release of the Dead Space remake. The game, which is considered one of the biggest launches in the horror genre this year, is set to be released on January 27th on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

To add to the excitement, fans who pre-order the Dead Space remake through Steam will be given a free copy of Dead Space 2, the follow-up to the original game, which was released in 2011. While it is possible to pre-order the remake through other storefronts such as Epic Games, it does not appear that the free giveaway will be included in these bundles. This is a great incentive for fans of the Dead Space series to choose Valve’s PC gaming client when it comes to purchasing the modern remake of the game.

The original Dead Space, which turns 15 this year, is widely loved by fans of the survival horror genre and the upcoming remake is expected to honor the legacy of the original game. The follow-up to the original, Dead Space 2, was equally well-received and features the infamous eye needle sequence with many players squirming in their seats. The series as a whole is known for its intense and foreboding atmosphere and its use of body horror, which has helped it gain a devoted fan base.

Unfortunately, things took a turn for the worse with the release of Dead Space 3, which was not received as well by fans. The studio behind the game, Visceral Games, eventually closed its doors in 2017 due to a decision made by EA. Despite this disappointing end to the series, the Dead Space franchise has left a lasting impact on the horror genre and the upcoming remake is sure to be a hit with fans of the series, as well as those who enjoy survival horror games in general.

With the original Dead Space turning 15 this year and no new entries in the series for almost a decade, the DSR is highly anticipated by fans of the series, as well as those who enjoyed the original game. The free giveaway of Dead Space 2 with pre-orders of the remake through Steam is a great added bonus for fans and is sure to increase the excitement surrounding the game’s release. The remake of the classic horror game is sure to be a hit with fans and will hopefully bring the Dead Space franchise back to the forefront of the horror genre.