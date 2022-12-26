SBF seen chilling in business lounge after bail release

Sam Bankman Fried, the former CEO of FTX, who was arrested in the Bahamas, was recently moved to the US after he agreed to the extradition request. In the Bahamas, he was denied bail even after multiple requests, but in the US, he was given the option of a $250 million bond release. SBF was able to get hold of that money and was seen chilling in a business class lounge after his bail release.

SBF is enjoying, while FTX users have lost their money

Sam Bankman Fried was spotted in the JFK airport’s business lounge. He was having a good time there before his flight to San Francisco. This shows how easy it is for rich people and fraudsters to get by in today’s world. If you have money, you can virtually control everything. For now, SBF is not in jail, and I am pretty sure it will take time to get him there.

Another important question here is the truth behind what SBF said. He has told me multiple times that he doesn’t have access to any data from FTX. However, he was seen using his own laptop and multiple other things while at the airport. This shows that it is quite possible he was lying about everything so as not to land in trouble. However, we will soon learn the truth as ex-Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison and FTX co-founder Gary Wang recently plead guilty to their fraud charges.

How did Sam manage to get $250 million when he claimed to have only $100k left in his bank account?

Sam Bankman recently said he only had $100k left in his bank account. Yes, the former billionaire said that he was broke, but was that true? That’s because the numbers do not add up when he paid for his $250 million bail bond. The crypto community is confused and angry at the same time about this entire situation. It is said that SBF’s parents were able to manage the money. However, they are law professors at Oxford, so it is unclear how they arranged such a huge amount of money.

What are your thoughts as SBF is seen chilling in the business lounge at JFK airport after getting bail? And do you think it shows how easy it is to get by if you have money?

