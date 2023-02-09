Deca Police Game Is Coming to Switch Later This Year

Level-5, the developers behind the popular Professor Layton series, has recently announced a new RPG Puzzle game called Deca Police. The game puts players in the shoes of Harvard, a special investigator who is part of the Special Investigations Unit in the city of Broadstone. In this unit, players will use a cutting-edge simulation known as the Decasim, which houses the memories of every past crime, to solve various cases. The Decasim will challenge players to find clues and solve puzzles in a virtual crime scene, making the game a unique blend of RPG and puzzle elements.

One of the most interesting aspects of Deca Police is the mix of investigation and combat. As Harvard and his party navigate the Decasim, they’ll have to face various challenges and obstacles, including combat, both in the virtual world and outside of it. The trailer shows that Harvard is even transformed into a cat in the virtual world by a mysterious hacker, adding to the strange and unpredictable nature of the game.

In addition to playing as Harvard, players will have the option to control other members of the party, each of whom has their own specific role in the investigation. Some of the party members are skilled in forensics, profiling, and general logic, and players can switch between three members during turn-based combat. The turn order will be displayed on the right side of the screen, much like in similar RPGs such as Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth.

The trailer for Deca Police showcases the game’s exciting gameplay, but it remains to be seen what the story will entail. The characters bicker with each other in the trailer, adding some humor to the game, but further details about the story will likely be revealed in the coming months.

Deca Police is set to be released later this year for the Nintendo Switch, as well as PS4 and PS5, and it is sure to be a thrilling and challenging experience for fans of RPGs and puzzle games. Level-5 has a reputation for developing high-quality and engaging games, and Deca Police looks to be no exception. This new IP is sure to be a hit with fans of the studio, as well as players looking for a fresh and exciting RPG Puzzle game. Fans of Level-5’s previous work, as well as those looking for a new and exciting RPG Puzzle game, will definitely want to keep an eye out for the game’s release later this year.