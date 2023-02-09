Metroid Prime Remastered Available Digitally for Nintendo Switch

The iconic first-person shooter, Metroid Prime, has been remastered and is now available for the Nintendo Switch. This announcement came during a recent Nintendo Direct, finally confirming the rumors and leaks that have been circulating around the internet for months. The original game was first released in 2002 for the Nintendo GameCube and received widespread critical acclaim, selling over 2.2 million copies worldwide. The game marked the return of the franchise after an eight-year hiatus and marked a departure from the traditional 2D platforming style as it was the first in the series to be a first-person shooter.

Metroid Prime was followed by two more sequels, Metroid Prime 2: Echos and Metroid Prime 3: Corruption, before the release of the Metroid Prime Trilogy on the Nintendo Wii. The Trilogy edition included all three games in the series, allowing players to experience the full saga. The rumors of the remastered version of the first game in the series have been floating around for a while and now, fans can finally get their hands on the updated version of the classic game. The remastered version features updated controls that are compatible with the Nintendo Switch’s dual-stick controls but also gives players the option to switch to the classic controls for a more nostalgic experience.

After the release of Metroid Prime 3: Corruption, the series slowed down, with the release of the controversial Metroid: Other M in 2010. The series then underwent another hiatus before the release of Metroid Prime: Federation Force in 2016, followed by the return to the 2D Metroidvania style with Metroid: Samus Returns in 2017 and Metroid Dread in 2021. The latter went on to become the best-selling game in the entire franchise.

Despite the slowdown in the series, job listings for Metroid Prime 4 have been posted as early as January 2022, indicating that the development of a fourth installment is still underway. The remastered version of the first game in the series will likely give fans hope for a new installment in the future, but it remains to be seen whether or not Nintendo will fulfill these hopes later in the year. The digital version of Metroid Prime Remastered is now available for the Nintendo Switch, with physical copies released on February 22nd.

In conclusion, the remastered version of the iconic first-person shooter, Metroid Prime, is now available for the Nintendo Switch. This updated version features updated controls and options for a classic experience, giving fans the opportunity to relive the classic game on a modern platform. The announcement of the remastered version of the first game in the series will likely give fans hope for a new installment in the future, but only time will tell if Nintendo will fulfill these hopes.