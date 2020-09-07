Deepsync Technologies secured $300,000 from Anicut Angel Fund, others

Deepsync Technologies, a Bangalore based technology startup, has now secured $300000 in a funding round backed by the Anicut Angel Fund.

Anjan Ghosal and Venkat Raju were the leads in the investment on behalf of the Anicut. Some other investors who participated in the funding round include the Ashvin Chadha, Sanjiv Bajaj, Varun Thapar, Pran Mehra, and Tushar Singh.

Commenting on the technology, Ishan Sharma said,

“Imagine being able to create high-definition content without the need for equipment other than your laptop. Under this new paradigm, every creator would be able to do so with AI working as a creative counterpart. ”

One of the lead investors Venkat Raju said, “Voice revolution is happening and demand is exploding. Deepsync has the right product at the right time and I expect them to ride this wave to become a market leader in this space.”

Anjan Ghosal of Anicut said, “AI-generated voice is now an integral part of everyday life and the demand for content is significant. The Deepsync product offers a combination of high quality, rapid production, and reasonable cost, exactly what the market needs.”