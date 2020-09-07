Electric ride-hailing platform BluSmart secured $7 million

BluSmart, an all-electric hailing platform, has now secured Pre-Series A funding round of $7 million from the multiple investors, which includes the Lets Venture Fund, Chhatisgarh Investments Ltd, Venture Catalysts, Point Ventures, Mumbai Angels, JITO Angels, etc.

BluSmart said that it will now going to use the new funding to expand the number of cars on the platform, set up more charging infrastructure, improve its technology, and expand the geographical reach.

Anmol Singh Jaggi, Co-founder, BluSmart Mobility said:

“We aim at bringing in a new narrative in the EV mobility space by giving the highest quality service as evidenced by our app rating, which is highest amongst all ride-sharing platforms and thus, transforming India’s mega-cities by providing convenient, sustainable and affordable mobility with great benefits for consumers, businesses and society at large.”