Cell Propulsion, a Bangalore based electric vehicle, on Monday, announced that it has now secured an undisclosed amount in the Pre-Series A funding round backed by the growX Ventures and Miceli.

Some of the existing investors, Endiya Partners, who backed the seed funding round in September 2019, also participated in the funding round.

The startup said that the funds will going to be used to start deploying powertrains for the electric buses and electric trucks with fleets operators, logistics providers and large eCommerce.

Speaking about the development, Cell Propulsion founder and CEO Nakul Kukar, said,

“There are multiple fundamental challenges that have limited the large-scale adoption of electric commercial vehicles. We are focussed on solving these issues to enable seamless fleet electrification and this investment will allow us to obtain all required certifications and begin deploying our solutions. This investment also sets us up for building a strong foundation for the company with a compelling story and vision.”