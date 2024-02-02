Former Tesla general counsel Todd Maron reportedly wept tears during a deposition in Delaware about Elon Musk’s $55 billion remuneration plan, according to court filings. Delaware Judge Kathaleen McCormick questioned the poor procedure used by Tesla’s committee and working group to approve the deal.

In her written conclusion, McCormick emphasized the working group’s problematic decision-making, which included Musk supporters such as Todd Maron, Musk’s former divorce attorney. The judge stated that Maron’s emotional performance throughout his deposition demonstrated his adoration for Musk. Maron, a major middleman between Musk and the committee, left Tesla in January 2019, after joining the firm in September 2013.

The judge expressed concern about the lack of clarity surrounding Maron’s loyalties, citing his previous job as Musk’s attorney and the emotional connection demonstrated during the deposition. Maron’s position becomes more opaque as a result of his crucial role in fostering contact between Musk and the committee. McCormick also noted the irony that many of the documents used by the defendants to illustrate a fair procedure were written by Maron himself.

The upshot of this legal investigation was McCormick’s decision to cancel Elon Musk’s $55 billion compensation deal at Tesla. Musk, notorious for not taking a salary as Tesla’s CEO, had been guaranteed a series of stock grants based on hitting particular financial growth targets.

The repercussions from McCormick’s decision appears to have ruffled Musk’s feathers, forcing him to announce on Thursday that he is parting ways with Delaware. Musk has proposed holding a shareholder vote to change Tesla’s state of incorporation from Delaware to Texas. This deliberate action is interpreted as a response to perceived unfavorable court outcomes in Delaware.

Todd Maron’s emotional tone during his deposition is a heartbreaking piece in a larger tale about Tesla’s corporate governance and remuneration practices. Maron’s tears, which reflect his deep affection for Musk, call into question the objectivity and independence of those participating in the company’s executive salary decision-making procedures.

Executive compensation, particularly for CEOs, has been a contentious issue for decades. The gap between CEO pay and average worker pay has widened significantly since the 1970s, fueling public anger and concerns about fairness and income inequality. For example, in the US, the ratio of CEO-to-typical worker compensation reached 399-to-1 in 2021, compared to 20-to-1 in 1965.

Unlike traditional salaries and bonuses, Musk’s pay hinges on a series of stock options tied to audacious performance targets. While supporters laud this structure as aligning his interests with shareholders and driving Tesla’s phenomenal growth, critics cry foul.

They point to the astronomical potential value, lack of guaranteed income, and potential manipulation of performance metrics. This controversy wasn’t just academic either. A Delaware lawsuit challenged the approval process and potential conflicts of interest, highlighting concerns about Musk’s dual role as CEO and largest shareholder.

Public opinion leans heavily towards skepticism. Surveys consistently show disapproval of such high CEO pay, seen as excessive and exacerbating income inequality. Musk’s unconventional package further fuels the fire, with many questioning its fairness and potential for abuse. Even rivals haven’t held back. Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, expressed his discomfort with such outlandish compensation plans, while Bill Gates suggested a more “socially sensitive” approach.

As this legal wrangling continues, it is unclear how Tesla, Musk, and other important actors will react to this latest development. Todd Maron and Tesla reps did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s question, which was submitted after regular business hours. The unfolding events highlight the complexities and scrutiny of CEO compensation and company governance, especially in high-profile situations featuring charismatic executives such as Elon Musk.