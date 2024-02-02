February has arrived, and it’s time to see what’s fresh on HBO and Max this month. Even though the year has just started, there’s no slowing down, and HBO and Max have some exciting new movies and shows in store for you in February 2024.

Let’s take a look at some of the new shows and movies releasing on HBO and Max in February 2024

The Man Who Played with Fire

The Man Who Played with Fire is a documentary based on the book by Jan Stocklassa, revealing the secret investigation of author Stieg Larsson into the 1986 assassination of Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme. The film follows Stocklassa as he retraces Larsson’s steps, uncovering a web of intrigue, espionage, and conspiracy.

Trial By Fire

Trial By Fire is a biographical drama based on the true story of Cameron Todd Willingham, who was convicted and executed for the arson murder of his three children in 1991. The film examines the flaws and corruption of the criminal justice system and the efforts of a playwright to prove his innocence, starring Jack O’Connell and Laura Dern.

Chasing Flavor

Chasing Flavor is a series where chef and author Carla Hall takes us on a journey around the world, exploring the origins and influences of beloved American dishes. From chicken pot pie to ice cream, Carla uncovers the hidden history and culture behind the food we love.

Dicks: The Musical

This is a hilarious and raunchy musical comedy from Larry Charles (Seinfeld, Borat). The story revolves around two self-obsessed businessmen who discover they are long-lost identical twins and plot to reunite their eccentric divorced parents. The star-studded cast includes Megan Thee Stallion, Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, and Bowen Yang as God.

Care Bears: The Quest for the Rainbow Stone

The new bear, Togetherness, is set to become an official Care Bear, but when Cheer accidentally breaks the magical stone needed to choose her color, the Care Bears embark on a quest to find a new rainbow stone, teaching the value of friendship and teamwork along the way.

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper: Miracle on the Hudson

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper TV show marks the 15th anniversary of the iconic event. CNN interviews Captain C.B. “Sully” Sullenberger and passengers about the emergency landing that saved all 155 lives, revealing the harrowing details and lasting effects of the Miracle on the Hudson.

They Called Him Mostly Harmless

This is a gripping docuseries exploring the mystery of a hiker’s identity and death. The hiker, known as “Mostly Harmless,” was found dead in Florida’s wilderness in 2018, with no ID or family. The series delves into the efforts of internet sleuths and a miracle of science to solve the baffling case.

The Accidental Influencer (Max Original)

The Accidental Influencer is about a Taiwanese woman who becomes a social media sensation on her 30th birthday. The series follows her life as an online celebrity, navigating the challenges and opportunities while balancing her personal and professional life.

Bea’s Block (Max Original)

This is a preschool animation series from Sesame Workshop. It features Bea and her two best friends, Ty and Lexi, showcasing their kindness and empathy as they solve problems and have fun in their community of blocks.

God Save Texas: Hometown Prison

This is a documentary by Richard Linklater revisiting his hometown of Huntsville, Texas, known for its prisons and executions. Linklater explores the impacts of the prison industrial complex on the town and its residents, questioning the morality and efficacy of the death penalty. Get ready for a month full of entertainment on HBO and Max!

Please note that the following shows and movies are only the new releases on HBO and Max for the month of February. This list does not include shows and movies that were previously released but are premiering now on these platforms. Additionally, there may be many more new shows and movies released on HBO this month that are not included in this list. Therefore, it is recommended to keep an eye on updated information.