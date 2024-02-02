After selling more than a million copies in its first week of release, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth has emerged as the fastest-selling title in the Yakuza series to date. In addition, developers Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and publisher Sega are celebrating by providing users with free downloadable material. “At a later date” is when the Celebratory T-Shirt Set will be distributed, according to Sega, who advises fans to follow its social media accounts to find out.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth proved to be a successful launch for Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and Sega. More than a million copies of the game have already been sold. Sega announced the news via social media. After launching on January 26, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth crossed the one million milestone in just one week, however, it’s unclear how sales are divided across PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Sujimon Combat

As the eighth core game in the Yakuza (now called Like a Dragon) series, Infinite Wealth debuted on January 26. However, it is a straight sequel to Yakuza: Like a Dragon, which was slightly reset. The plot and turn-based combat of that game are carried over, but it also incorporates elements of old Yakuza, with Kiryu, the main character, and Ichiban, the newcomer, playing dual protagonist roles.

Along with having the largest map in the Yakuza series to date, it also has the most notorious character from the series, a full Pokémon game, and the ability for players to take on the roles of samurai, surfer, and housekeeper.

The Japanese firm also mentioned that the Like a Dragon/Yakuza series’ fastest title to accomplish this milestone was Infinite Wealth. The game also topped the charts in Japan for the week of January 22–28, according to Famitsu. On PlayStation alone, it sold 180,074 physical copies, of which 102,940 were sold on the PS5.

Highest-grossing premium games on Steam

During the week of January 23–30, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth climbed to the position of 4th highest-grossing premium game on Steam. It trailed only by Tekken 8, another Japanese game, and Enshrouded and Palworld, two survival hits. According to SteamDB, the game had a high of 46,161 concurrent players, making it the seventh new release of 2024 overall. Granblue Fantasy: Relink (73.9k CCU), Palworld (2.1 million CCU), Enshrouded (160.4k CCU), and Tekken 8 (49.9k CCU) round out the top five.

Out of all the Like a Dragon titles, Infinite Wealth also had the largest debut on Steam, outpacing both Yakuza: Like a Dragon (9.5k CCU) and The Man Who Erased His Name (13.7k CCU).

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, the ninth major game in the series, is a follow-up to Yakuza: Like a Dragon, which was released in 2020. Due to the lack of official data, it is difficult to compare its debut worldwide sales to those of earlier games (particularly for older projects). However, as of November 2023, the whole series has sold over 21.3 million units worldwide.