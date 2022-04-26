Log In Register
Delete Twitter trends as Elon Musk acquisition of Twitter is official

Sandra Theres Dony
MemesTrending

It is official. Elon Musk is going to be at the helm of yet another major company. The speculations can finally be put to rest as it has become official that Elon Musk is acquiring Twitter, one of the most influential social media platforms frequented by celebrities and several other important personalities. With Musk taking up the steering wheel, people are unsure which road Twitter’s future journey is going to take. A good majority are not very happy with this new development as they are convinced that Musk has his own agenda behind this acquisition. Well, in Musk’s defense, every businessman with a business mind will have their own agenda behind every acquisition. Especially when the deal cost them a whopping $45 billion. You don’t acquire a company for $45 billion on a whim. But then again, we are talking about Elon Musk. Anything is possible, and in the realm of whims and fancies, he does have a throne.

Elon Musk

The What and Why

For the past few days speculations were raging about Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, and how it will change the trajectory of the company. And now since the news about the acquisition has become official, the speculations have transitioned into responses that have been flooding Twitter. While some users are quite unhappy about the acquisition, other users are very politely telling them to keep their mouths shut and look around.

Elon Musk and Twitter have always had a rather odd equation. In fact, Musk does have a reputation for his rather strange tweets that have the potential to even put absurdist writers in a fix. And now with the same person taking over the company, only time will tell if things will take an absurd turn. For now let us flip through a couple of reactions and responses on Twitter because ever since the news has become official, delete Twitter and RIP Twitter have been trending. Let us take a look.

On the surface level, it seems like Musk has very good intentions.

Well well well…

Well, the person does have a point there, right?

The future indeed looks promising.

Burn?

Well, free speech isn’t such a bad thing, is it?

Ahh, here is the perfect example of the UNO reverse card.

Let’s just hope that Mr.Musk updated himself after this tweet.

Some might say, it is their own money. And we live in a materialistic world, my friend.

