Sony LinkBuds S launch to be scheduled soon, here is what we know so far

Sony is rumored to release a new set of premium noise-canceling earphones called the LinkBuds S in the near future. The new earbuds will be an improved version of the original LinkBuds, which were introduced in February.

Sony’s upcoming flagship over-ear headphones aren’t the only ones to have leaked ahead of a public announcement, as official-looking photographs of a new set of Sony noise-canceling wireless earbuds have surfaced online, courtesy of leaker SnoopyTech.

According to SnoopyTech, the earbuds will be branded the LinkBuds S, implying that they would be identical to Sony’s LinkBuds, which were introduced in February.

At the time, the launch specifics are being kept under wraps. However, renders of the LinkBuds S have been released online, revealing its entire design. Let’s see what the next-generation Sony earphones have to offer.

Sony LinkBuds S Renders

The Sony LinkBuds S renders were leaked by tipster SnoopyTech. According to the photos, the earbuds will be available in a variety of colors, including black, white, and gold. The original LinkBuds feature a distinctive “open-style” shape, but the LinkBuds S seems to have a vent on each stem.

Sony LinkBuds S/WF-LSN900

Truly Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds

-Seamlessly shift from ambient sound to advanced noise-canceling and enable automatic playback that learns from your behaviour. pic.twitter.com/eZs595rLnE — SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) April 21, 2022

The new LinkBuds S earbuds have a design that is quite similar to the Sony WF-1000XM4 earphones. It is intended, however, to take certain elements from the original LinkBuds.

Furthermore, the tipster stated that the LinkBuds S will easily transition from ambient sound to enhanced noise-canceling and enable automated playing based on user behavior.

Expected Features for Sony LinkBuds S

The Sony LinkBuds S will be known as the WF-LSN900. However, the LinkBuds S’s specifications have yet to be released.

We anticipate certain improvements over the Sony LinkBuds. The latter was unveiled with built-in Alexa, adaptive volume control, Google fast pair, and other features.

The earphones are also IPX4-rated and compatible with both iOS and Android smartphones. We’ll keep you updated if more information on the Sony LinkBuds S becomes available.

Furthermore, Sony is expected to release a new headset branded the WH-1000XM5 shortly, which will be the successor to the WH-1000XM4.

The next Sony WH-1000XM5 renderings, which feature bigger earpads, were recently leaked online. In comparison to the predecessor WH-1000XM4, the headband will feature greater cushioning. The forthcoming Sony headgear is also expected to be available in black and silver.

