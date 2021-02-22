Log In Register
#DELETEFACEBOOK: WHY PEOPLE ARE SAYING IT?

AvatarPriyanka Chaubey
TechTrending

Have you come across the trend of #DELETEFACEBOOK on the internet recently? This campaign recently came into play when the company recently disabled users and media houses from sharing links that come from the news articles on the platform in Australia.

The outraged public is thus removing the app from power along with its other apps such as Instagram.

Facebook held the voices of Australian media by banning Australian publishers from sharing or posting content to their Facebook pages. Australian distributors are restricted from sharing or presenting content on their Facebook pages

Here are some Twitter #Deletefacebook memes

Facebook’s decision of banning the information flow was so intense that it also blocked the pages of Bureau of Meteorology, Department of Fire and Emergency Services Western Australia, and Queensland Health – as well as Facebook’s own Facebook page.

