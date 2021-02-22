DELETEFACEBOOK: WHY PEOPLE ARE SAYING IT?

Have you come across the trend of #DELETEFACEBOOK on the internet recently? This campaign recently came into play when the company recently disabled users and media houses from sharing links that come from the news articles on the platform in Australia.

The outraged public is thus removing the app from power along with its other apps such as Instagram.

The FB news ban is huge. Hard to quantify atm the rolling harm that’ll come from removing news information from communities Morrison’s media bargaining code never about protecting quality news for Australians or ensuring greater access to more reliable information. Only about $ — Sally Rugg (@sallyrugg) February 17, 2021

Facebook news ban: #DeleteFacebook movement gains traction across Australia. pic.twitter.com/dRWpOKSGaZ — TVW News India (@tvwnewsindia) February 18, 2021

Facebook held the voices of Australian media by banning Australian publishers from sharing or posting content to their Facebook pages. Australian distributors are restricted from sharing or presenting content on their Facebook pages

Here are some Twitter #Deletefacebook memes

#DeleteFacebook? No thanks! How else am I gonna cheat on my wife? 😂😂🤣🤣🤣 -Marty — Marty America 🇺🇸 (@MartyAmericaUSA) February 18, 2021

People saying #DeleteFacebook and acting like Twitter is any better I can’t stand y’all pic.twitter.com/98ffpSNT0G — Ron (@IamRoni11) February 18, 2021

Me googling why I have to #DeleteFacebook this time. pic.twitter.com/XfRztCPnsu — (not)Daniel Larusso 💙🏳️‍🌈 (@thedmarshall) February 18, 2021

When people saying delete Facebook realise they also own Instagram and WhatsApp #DeleteFacebook pic.twitter.com/a2fQqZmVIu — Faye (@11FayeFaye11) February 18, 2021

Facebook’s decision of banning the information flow was so intense that it also blocked the pages of Bureau of Meteorology, Department of Fire and Emergency Services Western Australia, and Queensland Health – as well as Facebook’s own Facebook page.

Facebook has banned Facebook’s own Facebook page pic.twitter.com/bvZGRaO77H — Andrew Brown (@AndrewBrownAU) February 17, 2021

If Facebook are just restricting everything, what is the point of even using the site? It’s like if Dominoes’ website let you look at pictures of pizza but didn’t allow you to order anything. — Ben (@b_rochlin) February 17, 2021