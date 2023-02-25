Delhi govt plan to allow electric bikes likely to affect Uber drivers

Uber Technologies Inc. voiced opposition to Delhi government’s decision to allow electric vehicles on the road, claiming that doing so would endanger “finishing off the sector” and endanger the wellbeing of millions of individuals.

According to the Economic Times, the Delhi Government has approved a new regulation that will shortly be adopted and will restrict the operation of vehicles by firms like Uber and Ola.

The Economic Times earlier reported that Delhi’s plans, which are a portion of a fresh policy to govern vehicles used by ride-hailing firms like Uber and competitor Ola, are being finalised and are expected to be implemented soon.

If put into action, this would represent a brave move in the direction of the nation’s objectives to speed the shift to clean-energy cars in hopes of lowering oil supplies and decreasing pollution.

In a blog article, Uber warned that such a measure would endanger the livelihoods of nearly 100,000 city drivers.

“Steep and infeasible EV mandates risk finishing off the sector as we know it. The impact of such a decision on the livelihoods and mobility needs of millions of Delhiites is clear,” San Francisco-headquartered Uber said, urging the government to initiate industry dialogue.

Uber has announced a goal that by 2040, all of its trips will be conducted using micro-mobility, public transportation, or zero-emission vehicles. This goal includes trips made to India.

Uber revealed its intention to roll out 25,000 EVs in India over the span of three years earlier this month. Electric vehicles will still make up a small part of Uber’s 300,000-strong active fleet in India.

The Delhi authorities announced newspaper advertisements on Sunday warning not to utilize digital platforms that can provide two-wheeler bike taxi services as they go against a few established transportation regulations.

An investigation from Reuters for a reply regarding the commercial was not responded to by Uber, which provides bike rides in Delhi as well as numerous Indian states.