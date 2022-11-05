Walmart is selling bitcoin miners

Walmart which is US giant company, majorly dealing and famous for its delivery operations has announced it will sell crypto mining equipment like the bitcoin miners throughout its online platforms and all of its physical outlets globally.

What is Bitcoin?

Bitcoin is considered a famous cryptocurrency that is being circulated in the market for the last decade. This cryptocurrency has been able to maintain its performance in spite of many cryptocurrencies falls in the last decade.

Digital cryptocurrencies have been considered into the transactions with the help of a peer-to-peer transfer mechanism. The transactions that happened through this mode are recorded with the help of a cryptography mechanism that is publicly available in the form of a blockchain ledger.

Bitcoin cryptocurrency was invented for the first time in 2008 by one unknown person or group of persons who are named Satoshi Nakamoto. This cryptocurrency has started its operations in 2009 with the help of a mechanism of open-source software.

The first paper about the script for currency was published as a white paper in 2008. The legality of this cryptocurrency varies with respect to various countries on the global level. Recently some countries like El Salvador have announced Bitcoin cryptocurrency as their legal tender.

Apart from that some countries like Ukraine have allowed the acceptance of cryptocurrency as a form of donation for all their international funds. The countries like Iran are using Bitcoin cryptocurrency to overcome the sanctions imposed on them.

Who are Bitcoin miners?

Bitcoin Mining is the process done by any individual who works on solving some Bitcoin-related puzzles. These products are solved with the help of computing systems and some specialized chips which are able to solve mathematical puzzles.

Any individual who is able to solve this puzzle for the very first time amongst the others will be able to get the reward as Bitcoins. The Integration of high-configuration computer chips and hardware makes it convenient for the Bitcoin miners to work on these puzzles efficiently.

What is Walmart?

Walmart is an American retail giant which works on the principle of Chains of hypermarkets which are also called supercenters. Companies having 10,000+ stores in 20+ countries as a part of the company’s global operations.

The company works on the delivery of different departmental stores and also the grocery stores as a part of their delivery chain. The company was founded in 1962 by Sam Walton. According to may 2022 figures, the company is considered as world’s largest company in terms of annual revenue, with consists of approximately US$570 billion in terms of annual revenue.