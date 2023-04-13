Delhi’s Jangra family raising INR 17.5 crores for their son’s SMA treatment.

Delhi-based Jangra family is raising funds through India’s leading crowdfunding platform ImpactGuru.com for their 14-month-old son Kanav Jangra who is suffering from SMA (Spinal Muscular Atrophy) Type 1.

Kanav’s disease is restricting his ability to perform basic tasks like moving, eating, breathing, and swallowing. His nerve cells are slowly dying, and he may lose his complete muscle control if left untreated. Kanav was diagnosed with SMA at a very early age of 07 months and has been undergoing several treatments since then. Kanav’s father, Amit is a salaried employee while his mother is a homemaker. Being the only earning member in the family, Amit cannot afford his son’s treatment, approximately INR 17.5 crores or USD 2.1 million. They are seeking support from generous donors via the route of medical crowdfunding. The family till date has crowdfunded INR 7.52 crores with the generous support of 123,907 donors across India.

Multiple celebrities from various walks of life like Ali Asgar, Bharti and Harsh, Farah Khan, Harbhajan Singh, Jaya Kishori, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajpal Yadav, Rohitash Gaud, Shakti Kapoor, Sonu Sood, Vidya Bala and Yashpal Sharma have come forward to support Kanav’s cause. Earlier, Kanav’s campaign has witnessed a historic milestone wherein 15,000+ generous donors across India contributed a record breaking INR 80 lakhs in 80 minutes i.e. INR 1 lakh raised every minute.

“Firstly, we are thankful to all the donors who have supported us till now. We were delighted the day Kanav was born and was handed in my arms by the doctors. We have always wished him to lead a normal and healthy life like other children, but fate had different plans for Kanav. Indeed, his life is not as easy as others, we will not lose hope. My baby does not deserve this pain and with your support, we can give him a second lease of life. He desperately needs the life modifying drug Zolgensma, a gene therapy for his SMA treatment. Your every tiny bit of donation will help my son take a positive step towards his treatment and a hope for a better future.”, appeals Amit, Kanav’s father. The family has hosted the fundraiser on Impact Guru platform here impactguru.com/s/B31Qbg. One can also donate through this QR Code.

What is Spinal Muscular Atrophy?

Spinal Muscular Atrophy – Type 1 or SMA-1 is a genetic neuromuscular disorder that affects the nerve cells that control voluntary muscles (motor neurons). Without treatment, the progressive muscles develop weakness and eventually restrict any muscular movement including digestion, the beating of the heart muscle and lungs, and even the movement of the limbs.

