Dell launches The Latitude 7320 Which Is The Newest Detachable Convertible Laptop In Dell’s Convertible Lineup

Most people would probably say “Surface Pro” if I asked them to call a laptop with a detachable keyboard. However, there are a variety of Windows alternatives available for both enterprise and home users.

The Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable, which was just revealed, seems to be competing for the top spot in the business industry. The Latitude 7320 Detachable is a versatile Windows tablet with a kickstand and detachable keyboard deck targeted at mobile business customers, similar to Dell’s previous Latitude detachable versions.

The most notable upgrade to the 7320 is the addition of Intel’s latest 11th Gen processors, up to a Core i7. The new edition also has a 3:2 touch display with 1920 x 1280 resolution and its own stylus (the 7320 Detachable Active Pen).

This is the “world’s fastest charging stylus pen available on a commercial detachable device,” according to Dell. It will charge to 100% in 30 seconds, according to the manufacturer, and will last for 90 minutes of continuous use on a single charge.

The 7320 Detachable supports the AI-powered Dell Optimizer app, which increases the device’s efficiency and battery life over time depending on your behavior, much like other modern Latitudes.

It’s billed as “the world’s most knowledgeable enterprise PC,” according to Dell.

The software is compatible with Intel’s vPro platform and can run Windows 10 Pro, Windows 10 Enterprise, or Windows 10 Home. The Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable is currently on sale. Models arrive at $1,549 and go up from there.