Tesla has confirmed that it did not sell any of its Bitcoin holdings during the first quarter of 2025. This update was part of the company’s quarterly earnings report and comes at a time when Tesla’s core business is facing sharp pressure, including a drop in revenue, falling stock prices, and declining vehicle sales. The electric vehicle maker, led by Elon Musk, has maintained its Bitcoin position at 11,509 BTC, which, at the close of March 2025, was valued at just over $1 billion. This move shows Tesla’s continued decision to hold on to its digital asset investment, despite market instability and criticism surrounding its financial direction.

Tesla first made headlines in early 2021 when it purchased a large amount of Bitcoin. While the company sold nearly three-quarters of its initial Bitcoin in mid-2022, the remaining share has not been touched since. In late 2024, the value of Tesla’s Bitcoin holdings had fallen to about $951 million due to a downturn in the cryptocurrency’s price. However, with Bitcoin rebounding to nearly $93,000 in recent weeks, the total value of Tesla’s crypto holdings has again crossed the $1 billion mark. Under new accounting rules introduced by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, companies like Tesla must now mark digital assets to market at the end of every quarter. These rules have made the effect of price swings more visible in financial statements.

Despite the steady value of its Bitcoin investment, Tesla’s broader business results have drawn concern. The company’s revenue fell short of expectations, reaching $19.34 billion, while electric vehicle deliveries dropped 13%, and production declined 16%. The result was a 20% decrease in core business revenue compared to the same quarter last year. At the same time, Tesla’s stock has declined by over 40% in 2025. The company is also under pressure from shareholders who are uneasy about Elon Musk’s involvement in political issues and his attention being divided across various ventures, including SpaceX and social media.

Elon Musk, once a public backer of Dogecoin, recently announced he will reduce his involvement with the meme coin as its operations become more independent. Musk’s shift in focus back to Tesla comes at a moment when analysts have raised alarms about the direction of the company. Some have suggested that the company should reconsider its financial approach, including the strategy around its Bitcoin holdings. Although Tesla’s Bitcoin remains untouched, ongoing market changes and internal challenges may prompt the company to reevaluate its position.

For now, Tesla’s decision to hold onto its Bitcoin shows a long-term approach rather than short-term trading. The company appears to view the cryptocurrency as part of its financial reserves. While it is not adding more to the stash or actively trading, the current holdings continue to play a role in Tesla’s financial planning. As Tesla works to recover from recent business troubles, the performance of Bitcoin in the coming months could still have a clear impact on the company’s results.