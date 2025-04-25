The Nintendo Switch 2 is finally real, and if you blinked, you may have already missed the first wave of preorders. Most major retailers kicked things off right at midnight on April 24th, and as expected, it didn’t take long for the internet to clean house. But there was one retailer taking a slightly different approach GameStop.

While Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and others launched preorders online and saw them vanish within minutes, GameStop took a more traditional route by opening its preorder window in-store starting when each location’s doors opened on April 24th. That gave early risers and brick-and-mortar shoppers a much-needed second chance to reserve their console.

On top of that, GameStop also offered preorders through its website for a limited time. Both the standard Nintendo Switch 2 ($449.99) and the special Mario Kart World bundle ($499.99) were briefly available online, but as of the latest update they’re already sold out again.

What Comes with the Nintendo Switch 2?

Let’s talk about what you’re actually getting for your money.

The standalone Nintendo Switch 2 comes in at $449.99. Inside the box, you’ll find:

– The new Switch 2 console

– A pair of Joy-Con 2 controllers

– A redesigned dock

– Joy-Con grip

– Joy-Con wrist straps

– AC adapter

– USB-C charging cable

– HDMI cable

The new Joy-Con 2 controllers attach magnetically to the console, giving off a more premium feel than their predecessors. But the real upgrade lies in the new “C” button. This nifty shortcut lets you access Nintendo’s all-new GameChat feature a built-in voice chat system that works in-game, no external apps or workarounds needed.

The Mario Kart Bundle: A Speedy Deal

If you’re planning to grab the new Mario Kart game anyway, the Switch 2 bundle might be your best bet. For $499.99, you get everything in the standard package, plus a digital copy of Mario Kart World, which is set to retail for $79.99 on its own.

It’s important to note that this bundle is only available for a limited time Nintendo says it’ll be around through the fall or while supplies last. Based on how fast preorders are flying off the shelves, it’s safe to say “while supplies last” might come first.

When Is the Nintendo Switch 2 Launching?

Mark your calendars: the Nintendo Switch 2 officially launches on June 5th, 2025.

If you were lucky enough to snag a preorder, whether online or in-store, you should be among the first to experience Nintendo’s next-gen handheld-console hybrid. If not, don’t panic more preorder waves are expected before launch, and stock should trickle into stores afterward. But yes, it might be a bit of a hunt at first.

Is the Upgrade Worth It?

Early impressions from developers and industry insiders suggest that the Switch 2 is a significant leap forward in terms of hardware. We’re talking better graphics, smoother performance, and a more seamless online experience thanks to GameChat and other under-the-hood upgrades.

The new Joy-Con design is also promising, especially if it helps avoid the dreaded “drift” issue that plagued so many first-gen controllers. And the magnetic attachment system feels more modern and robust.

If you’re a die-hard Nintendo fan or someone who missed the original Switch era, this new release might be the perfect jumping-in point.

Yes even though initial preorders are sold out, history tells us that more units will trickle in over time. Keep an eye on GameStop (especially in-store if you can swing by early), and don’t forget to sign up for restock alerts at major retailers.

Some retailers may even stagger their preorder waves to give more people a fair chance, especially closer to the launch date.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated console releases in recent memory. With smart updates, better performance, and exclusive bundles, Nintendo fans have plenty to be excited about. While preorders may be tough to land right now, persistence will likely pay off.

Whether you’re all in for Mario Kart World or just want to get your hands on those shiny new Joy-Con 2s, stay sharp June 5th will be here before you know it.