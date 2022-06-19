Destiny 2 Cheat Maker And Bungie Agree On $13.5 Million Settlement

Bungie’s war against Destiny 2 Cheat Maker has finally seen some successes, with one of the accused finally admitting his crimes and agreeing to settle for $13.5m. According to the report from TorrentFreak, Bungie has now settled at least one of its numerous legal battles with websites creating and distributing cheats for the game Destiny 2. Game developer Bungie and Elite Boss Tech, a maker of cheating software for the hit Destiny 2 game, have reached a settlement ending the lawsuit alleging copyright infringement. As reported earlier this month on TorrentFreak, on June 9, a settlement was reached in a lawsuit between the two parties, Bungie and Elite Boss Tech, where Elite Boss Tech would pay $13.5 million in damages.

Ultimately, a settlement was reached with the lawsuit, with Robert James Duthie Nelson agreeing to $13.5m in damages. It seemed very possible the case was going to be in court until an agreement was reached. The settlement is in line with other similar suits that Bungie has filed in partnership with Ubisoft in the last year, as well as one filed by Riot Games, which targets the makers of the cheating software used in making Tom Clancys Rainbow Six Siege and Brave, as well as Destiny 2. The one filed with Riot Games has earned $2 million damages to Bungie, pending the joint lawsuit filed by Ubisoft.

By signing a settlement, the defendants admitted they were responsible for creating and distributing Destiny 2 cheating programs, that there was an intentional breach, and that the software was used to bypass Bungies anti-cheat measures. The settlement states that Lot 2 Cheating Domains is responsible for the creation and distribution of those programs, that the violations involved intentional, and that their software was designed to circumvent the technical measures used by TorrentFreakBungie to control access to their software. The agreement states that owners Robert James, Duthie Nelson, and Elite Boss Tech agree that cheating software displays a graphic overlay that integrates with and annotates Bungie’s copyrighted work Destiny 2 and that it inserts code into popular Destiny 2 game copyrighted code, both in the process creating unauthorized derivative works. According to reports, Destiny 2 cheating software has been downloaded about 6,765 times, and each download has triggered a $2000 fine.

Elite Boss Tech agrees that the Destiny 2 Scam Software bypasses some technical measures Bungie created in Destiny 2 in order to control who has access to what within the game, directly violating the DMCA anti-circumvention provisions. As part of the agreement, the cheat creators had to agree never again to make or distribute any software infringing on Bungies copyrighted works.