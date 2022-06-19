Immortal Empires DLC For Total War: Warhammer 3 Set For August

Immortal Empires for Total War: Warhammer 3 is set to launch in August along with the Strategy Game 2.0 update, and although Creative Assembly is so far keeping mum about the exact launch dates, we did get a glimpse at the new trailer for Immortal Empires. In its 2022 roadmap for Total Warhammer III, Creative Assembly said that Phase 1 of the Beta would be focused on race balance and maps, with the team planning on updating Immortal Empires in the coming years. Last, but certainly not least, the game Corruption elements were heavily modified during the course of Total War Warhammer-Parts, and they will once again adapt to Immortal Empires. Mechanically, changes in the Warhammer 3s corruption system required overhauls of older factions, and this entire system is obviously going to be tuned down for Immortal Empires.

For starters, that big overworld map is going to be entirely new at smaller scales, just like in Mortal Empires (especially because the Total War Warhammer-Parts overworld maps did not follow a similar scale). Encompass is likely to lead to one of, if not the largest, campaign maps in Total War history. Warhammer 3 Mortal Empires is a coming update that will significantly expand all three games’ map sizes, as well as a number of playable factions. Any DLC that you buy for 2 games will be applied to Warhammer 3 Immortal Empires, giving you access to even more factions.

To play Immortal Empires, you may need to own all 3 games and will have the option of choosing from each game’s basic faction, as well as those of any DLC you own. You will be able to run an entire sandbox campaign, playing and conquering as you please, using any of the available legendary lords (depending on which games you own) from any of the three games, or experiment with older legendary lords that have benefitted from reworks. Friends who own just Total War: Warhammer 3 will still be able to jump into the Immortal Empires multiplayer campaign, although their choice of Legendary Lords will be limited to those that they own. Immortal Empires will support up to eight multiplayer campaigns (which is Warhammer 3s Chaos Campaign count, appropriately), with the only requirement being that the host has all three games.

If you played its predecessor, you will already know Creative Assembly has launched a companion game mode, involving every faction featured in the game on one large map, where they fight to take over every faction featured in the game on one large map. Given the scope of this project, and how it unites three games spanning several years worth of technical changes and advancements to the games engine, it is no surprise Creative Assembly is branding it as Beta at the time of initial release. All the aforementioned features will be available in an upcoming Immortal Empires update when it launches, however, Creative Assembly shared that the campaign would be launched as a beta in order to allow time for the development team to work on some longer-term projects, like lighting, graphics, and so forth.