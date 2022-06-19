How To Sign Up For Overwatch 2’s Closed Beta

The Overwatch 2 beta sign-up process has begun on June 16, and players can go to the game’s website to select their platform and apply for beta access. The beta will provide access to only the PvP side of Overwatch 2, which will be available to play at no charge when OW 2 launches on October 4. Overwatch 2s PvP beta is a closed beta, meaning players are invited to join only through an invitational process.

To gain Overwatch 2 Beta Access, go to Overwatch’s official site, choose to Sign Up Now, and input the details for your Battle Net account to have a shot at participating. If you are selected for participation, they will email you to let you know your Battle.net account is now eligible to join the next Overwatch 2 beta.

We will keep the details of Overwatch 2 Beta registration updated if and when Blizzard changes the process for later windows. OW 2 beta sign-ups are now live, and that is exciting news for anyone excited to finally get their hands on the highly anticipated sequel to the multiplayer shooter. After announcing the new Overwatch 2 beta, those who missed out on it the first time are understandably anxious to jump in this time. As promised, the OW 2 beta registration process has begun across every platform except the Nintendo Switch, where players apparently will not get a chance to experience Overwatch 2 until its release.

Whether you are getting in via invite or a Twitch drop, you need to own a copy of the game in order to play the Overwatch 2 PvP beta. The beta marks the first time that a large portion of the OW 2s community will have had the chance to experience new PvP gameplay, following a closed alpha of the game. The OW 2 PvP Beta is the first phase in what is expected to be a multi-step rollout of the Blizzard Entertainment-developed hero shooter, Overwatch 2.

#Overwatch2 Beta sign up is Now Live. 📆 OW2 Beta begins June 28

🎮 PC & Console

👑 Junker Queen & a New Map

✋ Beta Opt-in https://t.co/NI3CMA17PV pic.twitter.com/Jyy1lZMOm9 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) June 16, 2022

Blizzard is halfway through their Overwatch 2 beta window testing period for PC and console players before the official launch, so here’s how you can get in on the action for the upcoming preview. With sights set for a release sometime in October, fans will have a chance to go hands-on with the game before it officially launches. After a first PvP Beta exclusive for PC players, Overwatch is launching a Closed Beta at the end of June for all platforms, featuring the game’s latest hero, the Junker Queen, and new maps.

The upcoming beta will feature access to a new map, along with Junker Queens’ new hero. The closed beta will have new heroes, gameplay modes, and returning characters from the original Overwatch. The data collected from Overwatch 2s Closed Beta will assist Blizzard with bug identification, as well as gathering player feedback for the purpose of improving OW 2.

For Blizzard, the beta will enable Blizzard to check over OW 2 on consoles, and also check out how cross-play works between the various platforms. Players who join the closed beta of OW 2 will be able to play a new five-on-five format, new hero Sojourn, four new maps, revamped heroes, the new game mode Push, and utilize a new Ping system, which is being adopted from most other shooters. If you are still looking to participate in the OW 2 beta, you will get your shot over the coming days by watching pros in the Overwatch League, the pro league for shooters from Blizzard. Activision Blizzard is giving out access for the entire OW 2 beta, so if you did not get it on day one, watch your emails in the coming weeks you may be granted access at a later time.