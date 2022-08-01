Destiny 2 Disables Text Chat Due To Game-Breaking Exploit

Due to a game-breaking exploit causing users’ computers to crash, Bungie has disabled the Destiny 2 Text Chat. Bungie announced text chat has been temporarily disabled in Destiny 2, following the discovery of an exploit allowing players to crash the games of opponents they are playing in Player vs Player (PvP) matches. Bungie has now decided to disable text chat in Destiny 2 while working on fixing the exploit.

The exploit was discovered earlier this weekend, as users reported multiple crashes and error messages within Destiny 2s competitive play types. Starting last weekend Players noted an increase in crashes and error codes in Destiny 2s competitive game types. As detailed on a thread within the game’s subreddit, players shared that the exploit in question involved overcharging text chat characters while pasting in a specific message, causing Destiny 2 to crash.

We have temporarily disabled text chat on all platforms in Destiny 2 while we investigate an issue causing Weasel errors. Stay tuned for updates. https://t.co/OCf41kjgrP — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) July 30, 2022

It remains unannounced as to when the developers will restore the in-game text chat once they patch things up, but the fact that commands like this are available for players is troubling to the rest of the Destiny 2 community. For the moment, text chat is gone, and given the timeline involved, it is not likely we will see any actual fixes until the Destiny 2 team returns to the office on Monday.

