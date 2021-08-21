Destiny 2 Season Of The Lost Announced

Bungie has revealed that the final season of Destiny 2, Season of the Lost, will see the return of an old character last seen in the original game expansion Take Down the King. Season 15 of his famous sci-fi shooter was named Season of the Lost and was supposed to bring back Mara Sov, the Queen of the Insomniacs, who was presumed dead after the expansion of “Take Down of the King “. At the unveiling of the season title, Bungie also confirmed that the upcoming season shift will bring a return of Mara Sov.

In a lengthy blog post, Bungie revealed that season 15 will see many new weapons coming, as well as changes in the balance to existing weapons. Bungie has also introduced Battleye, an anti-cheat technology for Destiny 2, for season 15 as part of the soft launch.

Season 15 looming in the near future, many are wondering what the timetable for its release will be. Season 15 is shaping up to be one of the biggest seasons in years, and now we have the full rundown of what’s known so far about this monumental patch. What’s new this week is that Bungie Combat and Game designer Eric Smith has confirmed that season 15 will have some major skill changes when we head into Witch Queen.

In July, Bungie announced that Destiny 2 Showcase Event would feature the game as the next expansion, Witch Queen. The event is scheduled for August 24. The studio described the expansion as the beginning of a new era for the franchise, the first in a trilogy of expansions to follow Witch Queen (working title) in early 2022, and seasonal annual content from there.

