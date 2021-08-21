343 Industries announced that the Halo Infinite won’t be having Forge mode and Co-Op Campaign at launch as the studio is fully focused on multiplayer mode and single-player campaigns. The announcement came in a development update for Halo Infinite. Creative director Staten said there are plans to roll out the campaign in Infinite season two and Forge in season three. We expect the campaign mode to be launched at least 3 months after the game is released as for the Forge mode we say at least six months.

Campaign Co-op has been a key feature of most of the Halo games in the series, starting with the popular Forge Mode that allowed players to build their cards with assets from the game – which became an integral part of Halo 3. Creative Director Joseph Staten said that there will be no modes for the launch, but once the game is released, the studio will focus on multiplayer and single-player until the autumn release. The guys at 343 gave fans new insights into their plans after the launch and a post-launch roadmap with the confirmation of a three-month season.

When developer 343 Industries positioned the next Halo episode as a blockbuster for the launch of the Xbox X and Xbox One X series in November last year, he cited several factors, including the challenges presented by the ongoing global pandemic. This is a big disappointment for the Halo community, as the Forge campaign and cooperation are fundamental parts of the Halo experience.