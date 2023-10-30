Deutsche Post Launches Crypto Stamp which is made by AI

Similar to PostNL, Deutsche Post has unveiled a cryptocurrency stamp that was created by AI. A limited issue of the crypto stamp is intended for collectors. Artificial Intelligence produced the Brandenburg Gate image as an NFT. The seal it comes with a little booklet that costs 9.90 euros, however, it is only worth 160 cents. 800,000 will be sent as a stamp made of wet glue without a digital image as Deutsche Post launches crypto stamp. In Austria, several crypto stamps have also been made available. 2019 saw the release of the first “Crypto Stamp,” a digital image saved on the Ethereum network.

What is a Cryptostamp?

Crypto stamps are a digital take on the classic hobby of collecting stamps. A crypto stamp is a real stamp that is linked to its digital counterpart that is kept on a blockchain. Usually, a non-fungible token (NFT) serves as this digital twin; it is a distinct and verifiable digital asset. The benefits of blockchain technology in terms of security are transferred to the physical stamp through the connecting of its digital and physical versions, rendering it resistant to counterfeiting. Additionally, collectors can interact with stamps in novel and intriguing ways because of this relationship.

How do Cryptostamps work?

An encrypted near-field communication (NFC) chip included within the stamp can be used to establish a link between the physical and digital versions of the stamp. Additionally, this chip makes blockchain technology more accessible by lowering the barrier to entry for consumers. Everything is ready for the final user, who doesn’t need to install any apps, go through any registration procedures, or have any prior experience with this technology. The NFT is immediately stored on the stamp, and all it takes to see it is a smartphone scan.

AI-Generated Interpretation of Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate: Germany’s First Crypto Stamp

An official crypto stamp is about to be released by Deutsche Post, a division of the DHL Group and the heir apparent to the old state German postal organization, Deutsche Bundespost. Both a physical stamp and a blockchain-based digital version, or NFT, will be available.

A booklet that can be ordered starting in mid-October will contain access details for the tokenized stamp as well as the original stamp, according to BTC Echo. The German crypto news outlet was informed by a spokesperson that “the offer is very well received and exceeds our expectations.” as Deutsche Post launches crypto stamp.

Details of the most awaited Launch

The Deutsche Post spokesperson stated that a total of 250,000 copies will be distributed, adding that the comparatively high circulation aims to also serve Germany’s traditional philatelic community, which is among the largest in the world.

The first stamp in the series, which will feature historical locations and structures, has the word “Germany” imprinted on it and an AI-interpreted picture of Berlin’s famous Brandenburg Gate. It depicts a condensed view of the monument and its surrounds in a style reminiscent of the pixelated graphics typically found in modern media.

Starting on November 2, the crypto stamp will be available in the Deutsche Post online store with a postage denomination of €1.60. The combo with the NFT is retailing for €9.90. Only 800,000 further copies will be printed as regular stamps. The Federal Ministry of Finance is the official issuer of all stamps bearing the German brand.

Other postal services all over the world have already started to issue cryptocurrency stamps. Announcing its intention to “bridge the gap between the physical and digital worlds in philately,” Swiss Post announced in September 2021. The stamp was introduced in November of that year, and the state-owned company’s website crashed due to overwhelming demand since Deutsche Post launches crypto stamp.

