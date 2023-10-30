Brazil reports a stablecoin boom with USDT’s use on the rise

A stablecoin is a kind of cryptocurrency in which the value of the digital asset is intended to be fixed to another cryptocurrency, fiat money, or exchange-traded commodities (such as industrial or precious metals). The use of stablecoins, particularly Tether’s USDT, has significantly increased, according to recent reports from Brazil’s Receita Federal, or the Special Department of Federal Revenue. The regulator’s study states that in 2022, USDT trading volume surpassed the total trading volume of all other cryptocurrencies. Roughly 10% of all cryptocurrency trades take place globally, and stablecoins are more often regarded as a haven during periods of market turbulence.

The best kind of stablecoin existing is regarded to be…

Tether (USDT) is the most well-known and substantial stablecoin based on market capitalization.1. It is backed by gold reserves and fixed at a 1:1 ratio to the US dollar. By market capitalization, it regularly ranks among the top five cryptocurrencies. Tether is available on the majority of well-known cryptocurrency exchanges, including Coinbase, Kraken, and Binance. As Brazil reports a stablecoin boom we notice the rise of USDT.

Why are Stablecoins a secure investment?

Stablecoins, which bridge the gap between fiat currencies and cryptocurrency, have grown to be a must-have holding for anyone active in digital assets over the years since their creation. Additionally predictable, stablecoins have grown in popularity as a means of conducting a variety of financial transactions. Brazil reports a stablecoin boom and the world wonders why.

The war between Bitcoin and Stablecoin: Which is superior?

According to data from Receita Federal amidst Brazil reports stablecoin boom, the most traded stablecoins in Brazil are BRZ, which is tied to the Brazilian real, and USDT (Tether), both of which are correlated with the US dollar. The Receita Federal has been monitoring the rise in stablecoin usage since 2019 by performing assessments every month. The regulator’s analysis indicates that stablecoins have exceeded Bitcoin in terms of volume of transactions. According to incomplete statistics for 2023, USDT has been the most traded digital asset in the nation for the past ten months, accounting for 80% of all reported cryptocurrency transactions.

Statistics of Bitcoin Falling Behind

The regulator claims that in 2022, USDT trading volume surpassed that of Bitcoin as a result of investors moving into stablecoins and other assets resistant to the severe volatility following the well-publicized failure of Terra LUNA. USDT is currently

Throughout the observation period, USDT’s trading volumes in Brazil surpassed 271 billion Brazilian reais (about $54 billion), which is nearly double the volume of the leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC), which traded at a little over 151 billion reais (about $30 billion) during the same period. In contrast, USDT and Bitcoin saw respective 24-hour global trading volumes of $14.58 billion and $14.01 billion.

Although the average volume of USDT is bigger, the lead has never exceeded the total trading volume of all digital assets and has never been greater than approximately 50% suggesting Brazil reports a stablecoin boom.

What is Stablecoin Regulation?

The $130 billion stablecoin sector is growing quickly, and authorities are still keeping a close eye on it because of the possible impact it may have on the larger financial system. Six The International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) declared in October 2021 that stablecoins ought to be governed as part of the infrastructure of the financial markets, just like payment networks and clearinghouses. The proposed regulations centre on stablecoins that regulators believe can upset payment and settlement processes and are therefore considered systemically essential.

The profile of cryptocurrency transactions has changed significantly in recent years. The burgeoning appeal of stablecoins such as Tether has superseded the prominence of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as we can see as Brazil reports a stablecoin boom.

Also Read: Deutsche Post Launches Crypto Stamp which is made by AI.