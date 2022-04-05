Developer Says Abandoned Is Not Canceled

Earlier this week, a tweet from the Blue Box Game Studios Twitter account dispelled Abandoned’s cancellation rumors. Regarding the latest cancellation rumors, developer Blue Box Game Studio responded that those rumors are false. Blue Box Game Studios, developer of the upcoming PlayStation 5 exclusive Abandoned and the upcoming PlayStation 5 exclusive Abandoned, has responded to rumors of the first-person survival horror shooter being canceled.

The confirmation comes after users discovered that Blue Box Studios had deleted all previous tweets that mentioned future plans for their upcoming survival horror game. Blue Box Studios said they have plans to fully reveal the game and release the prologue chapter. Blue Box Studios has also confirmed that the highly anticipated horror game and the prologue are currently in development for a PC version, but have no release targets yet. In addition to the announcement, the game developer provided an update on the developer’s progress, saying that they are currently working with the Realtime Experience app and online channels in preparation for the upcoming game.

Our response to the Cancellation rumours: pic.twitter.com/EuiY8Squ52 — BLUE BOX Game Studios (@BBGameStudios) March 31, 2022

After a day of silence, Blue Field Studios responded to Concern with a message posted on Twitter. Concerns about a possible cancellation surfaced earlier this week when fans noted that Blue Box Studios had canceled most of the tweets detailing the abandoned plan, including a playable demo that will be released soon. This has led to speculation that the project is actually some sort of scam and that the game doesn’t actually exist.

A source said his band The Eyes contacted studio founder Hassan Kahraman to ask if he would be interested in using one of their tracks for the upcoming horror game Abandoned. It was later confirmed by Eyes Insides that the band had yet to receive payment for their work on the game’s soundtrack.

Signs that the upcoming survival horror game is in trouble continued earlier this week with reports that musicians hired to create the game’s soundtrack have not received payment for their services. As of now, there is no concrete evidence that Abandoned actually exists and the producers have never commented on it. The developer noted that he is still working on Abbandoned and that he will tell more later, but in fact it is almost the same. The game was announced last year, and its announcement was even posted on the PlayStation Blog. The game is exclusive to PlayStation 5, so you should be able to see it at Sony’s upcoming gaming presentations.