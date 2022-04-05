Fortnite And Xbox Have Now Raised $144 Million For Ukraine

Epic Games has announced that Fortnite and Xbox have raised more than $144 million for humanitarian work in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. In close to 2 weeks, Epic Games, Microsoft, and Fortnite players raised well over $100 million in donations from Ukraine by purchasing Fortnite Vbucks. In March, Epic Games and Xbox announced a joint initiative to donate all of their Fortnite proceeds for two weeks to humanitarian aid to people affected by the war in Ukraine and the war in Ukraine.

The developers of the Fortnite game have been raising money to help Ukraine in recent weeks. Many game companies have donated to help civilians, and Epic Games and Microsoft are now joining the ranks of donating Fortnite profits to support Ukraine. This move by Epic Games is just one of many ways that other gaming and entertainment companies are supporting the people of Ukraine, some of which have disrupted their services in Russia and/or donated humanitarian aid to war-affected people in Ukraine.

For more information, find out how you can help the Ukrainian people, IGN explores why these games and entertainment companies are getting support in Russia, and the Humble Bundles charity package, which has already raised over $5.6 million. In connection with the donation, Microsoft donated the net proceeds from Fortnite during this period to support philanthropic efforts for the Ukrainian people. As previously confirmed, Epic Games donated all Fortnite proceeds to charity between March 20 and April 3 to support the country following the Russian invasion.

Our deepest thanks to everyone who joined us in supporting humanitarian relief efforts for people affected by the war in Ukraine. Together with the Fortnite community and @Xbox, we raised $144 million USD for @DirectRelief @UNICEF, @WFP, @Refugees and @WCKitchen. pic.twitter.com/lPAa8lmfJn — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 4, 2022

Fortnite and Epic Games were close to donating $150 million (if not more) to help Ukraine. The whopping $144 million makes Epic Games one of the larger, if not the largest, corporate donors of humanitarian aid during the Ukraine war. Donations are now closed, with over $144 million. $36 million rose to $100 million on March 29, and the fundraiser ended on Sunday with $144 million raised.

Currently, Fortnite has donated all funds raised since the start of Season 2, with the organization raising $70 million in 5 days and $100 million in 9 days since March 20. Since Epic Games announced its plans to donate all Fortnite proceeds generated between March 20th and April 3rd to recognized humanitarian agencies such as Direct Relief, UNICEF, the United Nations World Food Programme (UNWFP), and UNHCR. Epic Games claims that Xbox can donate their Fortnite internet revenue within 2 weeks. As a reminder, Microsoft is also participating by donating the net proceeds of Fortnite purchases on the Xbox Store over the same period; unfortunately, neither Sony, Nintendo, or Apple say that.