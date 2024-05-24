Nowadays, no business or company can go without network systems since they come as the “heart” of any software. Being able to process and store information, perform computing tasks, analyze data, etc., IT systems simplify workflows and provide Web users with extended functionalities. Thus, it’s impossible to imagine our lives without digital solutions powered by server systems.

A network system is a set of equipment that consists of hundreds or even thousands of components. Active hardware includes servers, switches, routers, PCs, etc. Besides, passive equipment, connectors, and accessories are added. When being in operation and performing complicated computing or datum processing tasks, devices generate immense heat. If excess heat is not properly removed, it leads to heat exchange and overheating. As a result, overheated hardware affects the performance of an entire system, causing its shutdown and downtime.

Challenges of Data Center Cooling

When dealing with the issue of server rack cooling and the development of a ventilation system, keep in mind the following data center cooling challenges:

Heat load. Rising ambient temperatures and denser server configurations lead to ever-increasing heat load. By adding new devices, the load on the system rises, forcing hardware to perform more actively and generate more heat. Traditional cooling methods. Air conditioning systems seem to be outdated due to such drawbacks as high energy consumption and potential inefficiency. While consuming a lot of power for operation, the efficiency of heat removal is rather moderate. Modern cooling methods (such as liquid cooling) have replaced traditional air ventilation systems in modern DCs. Hot spots. Uneven airflow and an incorrectly developed equipment layout can lead to the formation of hot spots in server enclosures. These spots will disturb the entire indoor climate and will harden the maintenance of the optimal environment in cabinets. External factors. An outdoor climate also affects cooling strategies, challenging the ability to create a durable environment inside server furniture. External climate change and rising humidity can lead to condensation or static charge accumulation, as well as unstable temperatures.

Thus, when setting up a network infrastructure, it’s important to keep in mind these challenges and take steps to prevent their impact on system functioning.

Tips to Avoid Overheating

First of all, make sure to select a server storage case according to the needed size of equipment stored. Sysracks offers to pick a suitable server computer rack with the delivery through Canada and the USA. The manufacturer offers a rich catalog of products. Cabinets have different constructions, equipment, and sizes. Managers help consumers find suitable options for their demands. Furthermore, make sure to consider the following aspects to prevent data center overheating:

Optimize Airflow. Place racks in a certain place within a room to benefit from hot/cold aisle maps. Air circulates in a certain direction in premises. The correct placement of cabinets allows for using natural airflow for cooling down devices by passing through them and removing extra heat. Here, the ability to pass through devices depends on the correctly accommodated hardware. Air can’t circulate freely in high-density layouts, which impedes heat removal and increases the probability of heat exchange. This is why it’s vital to place equipment loosely. Leverage Efficient Cooling Technologies. The modern industry does not stand still. New, more efficient technologies are developed to achieve higher productivity while consuming less power. Keep up with the latest technologies and implement advanced cooling solutions to reduce temperature in server rooms. These include in-row or liquid cooling for targeted heat removal, which helps optimize the efficiency of data center performance. Temperature Monitoring and Automation. Failure in climatic indicators can lead to significant damage to equipment, which will affect an entire system, causing its downtime. To monitor environmental indicators and alarm technicians promptly, sensors are installed in server racks and rooms. They are configured to control the set parameters of temperatures and humidity. Sensors monitor and record indicators and send them to the control board. Thus, a monitoring process is automated; 24/7 control is achieved. Preventative Maintenance. Remember to perform regular maintenance to ensure the proper functioning of a cooling system. The maintenance staff should examine and cleanse devices regularly. For instance, dust tends to accumulate on fan blades. Each cooling system has certain preventative maintenance measures that should be done regularly to ensure long and durable system operation.

A complex of these measures will help prolong the lifetime of IT systems and their components, ensuring compliance with international requirements for a DC environment.

The modern industry offers advanced options for controlling the temperature in premises. The implementation of new cooling solutions makes server facilities cost- and energy-efficient, allowing system administrators to create and maintain optimal environmental conditions in data centers. It’s vital to design a proper ventilation system and foresee the used cooling strategies at the stage of planning a server room arrangement. Thorough preparation determines the durability of network system functioning and prolongs equipment service life.