Diablo 4 May Launch In April 2023

Rumor says Diablo 4 is reported to release in April 2023, with preorders open in December. More recently, reports suggested that Blizzards Diablo 4 would be shown off on the Game Awards 2022 show on Dec. 8, 2022, with the title formally set for release globally in April 2023. According to a report, the Blizzards Diablo 4 release date is scheduled to take place next April 2023. As reported by Windows Central, sources confirmed Diablo 4 is set to receive its official release date during The Game Awards ceremony in 2022, sometime next month.

Considering Diablo 4s closed beta is now underway, a full release sometime in the first half of next year really makes sense. According to information from XboxEra, Season 1 is tentatively scheduled to release during Q3, although there is no firm date set for when the game will be released. Of course, Blizzard Entertainment has confirmed before that the action RPG would be following a seasonal, post-launch model, with their own reports saying Season 1 is expected to begin months after release, in the third quarter of 2023.