India’s fintech race just got a new twist. PhonePe, the country’s largest digital payments platform, has made a bold move by appointing Shivnath Thukral as its Vice President of Government Affairs and Public Policy. This isn’t just another hire—it’s a calculated step to bring policy, power, and purpose together under one roof.

And here’s why that matters.

Credits: Ascendants

Why PhonePe’s Latest Hire Is a Big Deal

The digital finance game in India is changing fast—and not always in ways startups can predict. With UPI rules tightening, data privacy debates heating up, and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) keeping a sharp eye on lending practices, fintech companies need more than just good tech. They need good relationships—with regulators, lawmakers, and the public.

By bringing in Thukral, PhonePe isn’t just trying to play by the rules—it’s stepping up to help shape them.

Meet Shivnath Thukral: The Policy Insider

Thukral comes with serious firepower. He’s led public policy and communications for Meta India (Facebook) and held senior roles at the Essar Group. He’s been at the frontlines of India’s biggest tech-policy showdowns—whether it’s about digital privacy, platform accountability, or regulatory reform.

At PhonePe, Thukral will take charge of managing relationships with government bodies, industry associations, and key players in the fintech ecosystem. His mission? To ensure PhonePe not only keeps up with India’s fast-changing financial laws but also helps lead the dialogue around them.

Why Now? The Timing Couldn’t Be Better

India’s fintech space is undergoing a policy shake-up. Whether it’s new norms for digital lending, increasing attention on data localization, or growing complexity around UPI, companies are feeling the heat.

PhonePe—already a giant with over 520 million users and a dominant share of UPI transactions—needed a heavyweight to navigate this storm. Thukral’s appointment is a clear signal: PhonePe is gearing up for the next phase of responsible, compliant, and collaborative growth.

More Than Just Compliance—This Is Strategy

Let’s be honest—public policy hasn’t always been a priority for startups. But now, it’s becoming mission-critical. With Thukral on board, PhonePe is positioning itself as a thought leader in ethical innovation, regulatory alignment, and financial inclusion.

And this isn’t just about PhonePe. Other fintech players are watching—and likely taking notes. Thukral’s appointment could trigger a ripple effect, with more startups investing in public policy to stay relevant, protected, and ahead of the curve.

What’s at Stake for the Ecosystem?

PhonePe is expanding into digital lending, insurance, mutual funds, and more. Each of these verticals comes with its own web of compliance requirements and regulatory grey zones. Thukral’s deep expertise in policy strategy and stakeholder engagement makes him the ideal guide to navigate this maze.

Expect him to play a key role in dialogues around UPI fee structures, digital credit rules, data ethics, and consumer protection. His appointment might just bring about more formal, transparent discussions between fintech players and the government—something the sector sorely needs.

The Big Picture: Policy Is the New Power

This is more than a corporate update. PhonePe’s latest move is a wake-up call for the entire fintech space: governance, compliance, and public dialogue are not side hustles—they’re core to the business.

In Thukral, PhonePe isn’t just hiring an executive—it’s investing in influence. The kind that will help shape India’s digital financial future, responsibly and sustainably.

Credits: Outlook Business

In Conclusion: A Strategic Win for the Long Game

With Shivnath Thukral joining its leadership team, PhonePe is signaling its ambition loud and clear—it wants to lead not just in UPI volumes or user numbers, but in policy leadership and trust-building.

The next chapter of Indian fintech won’t just be about speed. It’ll be about how well you play the policy game. And PhonePe just added a top player to its roster.